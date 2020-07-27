New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 1

New York City FC 1 2 — 3 Toronto FC 0 1 — 1

First half_1, New York City FC, Medina, 1 (Tinnerholm), 5th minute.

Second half_2, New York City FC, Castellanos, 1, 55th; 3, New York City FC, Moralez, 1 (Heber), 81st; 4, Toronto FC, Mullins, 1 (Altidore), 87th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Ring, New York City FC, 12th; Gonzalez, Toronto FC, 15th; Sands, New York City FC, 66th; Osorio, Toronto FC, 83rd.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Felisha Mariscal, Chris Elliott, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Nicolas Acevedo, 84th), Alexander Ring, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos (Gary Mackay Steven, 72nd), Alexandru Mitrita (Heber, 71st), Ismael Tajouri (Maxi Moralez, 30th, Keaton Parks, 84th).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Jozy Altidore, 57th), Marky Delgado (Patrick Mullins, 79th), Richie Laryea (Jacob Shaffelburg, 75th), Alejandro Pozuelo; Jayden Nelson (Erickson Gallardo, 57th), Pablo Piatti (Jonathan Osorio, 57th).