Celebrates a delightful Mid-Autumn Festival at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei with exquisite mooncakes

Mid-Autumn Festival is not only a significant cultural holiday in Asia, but also a beautiful season of reunions. To celebrate the love and togetherness of family and friends, Mandarin Oriental, Taipei exclusively presents three creations of unique flavours with specially designed gift boxes – Handmade Egg Custard by chefs from Michelin-starred Ya Ge restaurant; Artisan Craft Chocolate in collaboration with local premium cacao brand, Fu Wan, and a twist to the Classic Cantonese mooncake.

Featuring symbols of prosperity and good fortune with a brilliant colourful peacock standing amongst blooming blossoms, the exclusively designed mooncake gift boxes make the perfect addition to a delightful Mid-Autumn Festival celebration.

Place your order before 7 September 2020 to enjoy 12% early bird discount. Other gift selections such as Mandarin Oriental handmade pineapple cake, longan cakes, eggrolls, and Mid-Autumn Festival gift boxes are also available at The Mandarin Cake Shop. For more information, please call +886 (2) 2715 6656 or email MOTPE-mooncake@mohg.com.

Handmade Egg Custard Mooncake

Created by Chef de Cuisine Tse Man of Ya Ge, the Michelin one-star restaurant, the Handmade Egg Custard Mooncake is crafted with precise proportions of the finest ingredients. With a rich and creamy filling, exquisite texture complemented by the enticing aroma of the crust, this signature mooncake indulges guests with a memorable, heavenly taste. Priced at TWD 2,180, each box contains six pieces.

Artisan Craft Chocolate Mooncake

Made by Executive Pastry Chef Yam Lok Hin with award-winning Fu Wan chocolates, the Handmade Chocolate Mooncake is a creative option for guests who are looking for unconventional delights! Awarded the best dark chocolate and record-breaking 28 awards in the 2019 International Chocolate Awards World Final, Fu Wan chocolates are premium chocolates made “from tree to bar” in south Taiwan. The Handmade Chocolate Mooncake comes in three tempting flavours: Red Jade Berry, Pineapple Tieguanyin and Oriental Beauty. Priced at TWD 2,380, each box contains six pieces in three flavours. Limited supply of 600 boxes only.

Classic Cantonese Mooncake

Nothing is more delightful than the taste of classic Cantonese mooncakes, but now introducing it with a twist, featuring flavours such as Lotus Seed with Tangerine and Pomelo, Banyan with Pumpkin Seeds, and Cheese with Pumpkin. Priced at TWD 1,680, each box contains six pieces in three flavours.