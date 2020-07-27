No Golden Glove for Burnley's Pope as Brighton wins 2-1

Brighton's Lewis Dunk, left, and Brighton's Yves Bissouma react during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at the Tur... Brighton's Lewis Dunk, left, and Brighton's Yves Bissouma react during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Burnley's manager Sean Dyche walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at the Turf Moor st... Burnley's manager Sean Dyche walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Alex Livesey/Pool via AP)

Brighton's Dan Burn heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, En... Brighton's Dan Burn heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Burnley's goalkeeper Nick Pope warms up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at the Turf Moor stadium in Burn... Burnley's goalkeeper Nick Pope warms up prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Brighton at the Turf Moor stadium in Burnley, England, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope's dream of finishing the Premier League season with the most clean sheets ended after a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

Pope finished the season with 15 games without conceding, one less than Manchester City’s Ederson.

Ederson secured the league’s Golden Glove as City routed already-relegated Norwich 5-0.

Yves Bissouma got Brighton’s opener in the 20th minute.

Chris Wood equalized in the 44th but Aaron Connolly scored what proved to be the winner for the visitors in the 50th.

Burnley finished 10th and Brighton 15th.

