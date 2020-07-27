English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Southampton: Che Adams (50, 71), Danny Ings (84).
Sheffield United: John Lundstram (26).
Halftime: 0-1.
Newcastle: Dwight Gayle (1).
Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk (38), Divock Origi (59), Sadio Mane (89).
Halftime: 1-1.
Man City: Gabriel Jesus (11), Kevin De Bruyne (45, 90), Raheem Sterling (79), Riyad Mahrez (83).
Halftime: 2-0.
Man United: Bruno Fernandes (71), Jesse Lingard (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Everton: Moise Kean (41).
Bournemouth: Joshua King (13), Dominic Solanke (45), Junior Stanislas (80).
Halftime: 1-2.
Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp (53).
Tottenham: Harry Kane (13).
Halftime: 0-1.
Chelsea: Mason Mount (45), Olivier Giroud (45).
Halftime: 2-0.
Burnley: Chris Wood (44).
Brighton: Yves Bissouma (20), Aaron Connolly (50).
Halftime: 1-1.
Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (5, 33), Kieran Tierney (24).
Watford: Troy Deeney (43), Danny Welbeck (66).
Halftime: 3-1.
West Ham: Andriy Yarmolenko (85).
Aston Villa: Jack Grealish (84).
Halftime: 0-0.