English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2020/07/27 01:36

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League Southampton 3, Sheffield United 1

Southampton: Che Adams (50, 71), Danny Ings (84).

Sheffield United: John Lundstram (26).

Halftime: 0-1.

Newcastle 1, Liverpool 3

Newcastle: Dwight Gayle (1).

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk (38), Divock Origi (59), Sadio Mane (89).

Halftime: 1-1.

Man City 5, Norwich 0

Man City: Gabriel Jesus (11), Kevin De Bruyne (45, 90), Raheem Sterling (79), Riyad Mahrez (83).

Halftime: 2-0.

Leicester 0, Man United 2

Man United: Bruno Fernandes (71), Jesse Lingard (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Everton 1, Bournemouth 3

Everton: Moise Kean (41).

Bournemouth: Joshua King (13), Dominic Solanke (45), Junior Stanislas (80).

Halftime: 1-2.

Crystal Palace 1, Tottenham 1

Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp (53).

Tottenham: Harry Kane (13).

Halftime: 0-1.

Chelsea 2, Wolverhampton 0

Chelsea: Mason Mount (45), Olivier Giroud (45).

Halftime: 2-0.

Burnley 1, Brighton 2

Burnley: Chris Wood (44).

Brighton: Yves Bissouma (20), Aaron Connolly (50).

Halftime: 1-1.

Arsenal 3, Watford 2

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (5, 33), Kieran Tierney (24).

Watford: Troy Deeney (43), Danny Welbeck (66).

Halftime: 3-1.

West Ham 1, Aston Villa 1

West Ham: Andriy Yarmolenko (85).

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish (84).

Halftime: 0-0.

