All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|4
|0
|1
|13
|9
|1
|Toronto FC
|2
|0
|3
|9
|9
|7
|Orlando City
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|5
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|7
|Montreal
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|8
|New York
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|7
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|5
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|6
|6
|9
|New England
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|4
|D.C. United
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|7
|Chicago
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|6
|New York City FC
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Nashville SC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|1
|0
|12
|11
|5
|Minnesota United
|3
|0
|2
|11
|12
|6
|Portland
|3
|1
|0
|9
|6
|5
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|2
|8
|13
|8
|Seattle
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|4
|San Jose
|2
|1
|2
|8
|10
|10
|Colorado
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|9
|Vancouver
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|10
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|1
|3
|6
|3
|1
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|Houston
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|10
|LA Galaxy
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|10
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Portland 2, Houston 1
Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2
San Jose 2, Chicago 0
Seattle 3, Vancouver 0
New York City FC 1, Miami 0
Orlando City 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
New England 0, Toronto FC 0, tie
Columbus 1, Atlanta 0
Montreal 1, D.C. United 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Cincinnati 2, New York 0
Minnesota 2, Colorado 2, tie
Vancouver 2, Chicago 0
Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie
Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie
Orlando City 1, Montreal 0
Philadelphia 1, New England 0
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 11 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 11 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Portland, 10:30 p.m.