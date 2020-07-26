All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 4 0 1 13 9 1 Toronto FC 2 0 3 9 9 7 Orlando City 2 1 2 8 7 5 Philadelphia 2 1 2 8 7 7 Montreal 2 2 1 7 8 8 New York 2 2 1 7 5 7 Atlanta 2 3 0 6 4 5 Cincinnati 2 3 0 6 6 9 New England 1 1 3 6 4 4 D.C. United 1 2 2 5 6 7 Chicago 1 3 1 4 4 6 New York City FC 0 4 0 3 2 6 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3 Inter Miami CF 0 4 0 0 3 8

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 4 1 0 12 11 5 Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 12 6 Portland 3 1 0 9 6 5 Los Angeles FC 2 0 2 8 13 8 Seattle 2 1 2 8 7 4 San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10 Colorado 2 2 1 7 8 9 Vancouver 2 3 0 6 5 10 Real Salt Lake 1 1 3 6 3 1 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Houston 0 2 2 2 5 10 LA Galaxy 0 3 1 1 4 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, July 18

Portland 2, Houston 1

Los Angeles FC 6, LA Galaxy 2

Sunday, July 19

San Jose 2, Chicago 0

Seattle 3, Vancouver 0

Monday, July 20

New York City FC 1, Miami 0

Orlando City 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Tuesday, July 21

New England 0, Toronto FC 0, tie

Columbus 1, Atlanta 0

Montreal 1, D.C. United 0

Wednesday, July 22

Sporting Kansas City 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Cincinnati 2, New York 0

Minnesota 2, Colorado 2, tie

Thursday, July 23

Vancouver 2, Chicago 0

Houston 1, LA Galaxy 1, tie

Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Saturday, July 25

Orlando City 1, Montreal 0

Philadelphia 1, New England 0

Sunday, July 26

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 11 p.m.

Monday, July 27

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Minnesota at Columbus, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Portland, 10:30 p.m.