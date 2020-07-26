Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts East Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 8:52 p.m. this evening (July 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 86.5 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a focal depth of 53.2 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity was registered as a 4 in Hualien County. A 3 was recorded in Yilan County, Taitung County, Nantou County, and Yunlin County.

A lesser intensity level of 2 was recorded in Keelung City, Taipei City, Taichung City, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Chiayi County, Changhua County, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi City, Tainan City, and Pingtung County, and a 1 in Hsinchu City.

No injuries resulting from the quake were reported at the time of publication.