Mentally disabled Taiwanese woman goes missing in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The aging parents of a mentally disabled woman named Xiao Hui (小慧) have been searching for their missing daughter under the scorching sun since Friday (July 24), when she went missing after getting off a bus at the wrong stop.

Xiao Hui, 39, cannot speak, has no cellphone, and is only carrying a contact book for the city's association of parents with mentally disabled children (台中市智障者家長協會), per CNA. After Xiao Hui left the association, she took Fengyuan Bus Transportation Bus 55, but as there are no records of her disembarking, it has proved difficult to locate her.

Despite the heat, Xiao Hui's parents, both in their 70s, have been looking for their daughter along the route. They have been unable to sleep for two days and have reportedly both lost their voice due to continually calling out to their daughter.

Police have so far failed to located any relevant surveillance footage.

Xiao Hui's parents said that Xiao Hui, who on weekdays lives at the institute whose booklet she carries, left home every Monday and came home every Friday. No transportation mishaps have occurred with her in the last five years.

They said that their daughter had originally meant to take Bus 300, get off at the stop for the National Museum of Natural Science, and walk five minutes home from there.

Instead, she took the wrong bus, then took another Taichung Bus and got off after two minutes. Finally, she took Fengyuan Bus Transportation Bus 55, getting off at an unknown stop.

The Taichung Social Affairs Bureau has urged the public to keep an eye out for Xiao Hui. She is reportedly wearing an orange blouse and black pants, has short hair and glasses, and is slightly overweight.



(Taichung Social Affairs Bureau photo)