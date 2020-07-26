Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 26, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;28;23;Rain and drizzle;27;23;SW;15;82%;66%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;42;33;Warm with hazy sun;41;33;NNE;13;37%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;40;24;Mostly sunny and hot;42;27;NW;7;21%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;29;22;Hazy sun;30;22;E;13;52%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable clouds;20;15;Variable cloudiness;24;16;SW;21;72%;55%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Partly sunny;20;12;WNW;12;63%;37%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;42;27;Hazy sun and hot;42;28;E;12;16%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;A shower in the a.m.;23;14;NE;14;61%;73%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;High clouds;22;13;Warmer;29;14;SSE;11;57%;62%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;33;22;Sunshine;34;24;NNE;11;40%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;15;10;ENE;10;76%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;49;31;Hazy sun, very hot;51;32;NNW;13;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;32;23;Brief a.m. showers;30;23;S;7;78%;91%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;W;16;73%;68%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;12;66%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;SW;13;67%;2%;9

Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;A t-storm or two;25;21;SE;7;89%;87%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;26;18;Sunshine, a t-storm;29;17;W;10;66%;55%;9

Berlin, Germany;A heavy p.m. t-storm;22;14;Warmer;27;19;SSW;10;51%;15%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;8;A t-storm in spots;19;8;SE;11;67%;55%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;27;11;Turning cloudy;27;12;E;17;59%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;ENE;11;50%;15%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Variable clouds;22;15;Clouds and sun;26;15;SW;13;57%;55%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;30;17;A t-storm in spots;32;18;NE;6;47%;55%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;WNW;9;51%;8%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny;17;6;Cloudy;15;2;SSW;11;58%;5%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;SE;11;39%;30%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;27;22;Rain and a t-storm;25;23;SSW;10;83%;91%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Warm with sunshine;38;24;N;13;37%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;S;8;59%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;5;70%;68%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;27;Mostly cloudy;35;27;S;7;66%;69%;7

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, hot;33;25;Showers and t-storms;28;20;WNW;11;76%;63%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A heavy a.m. shower;32;27;Spotty showers;31;26;SSW;15;75%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;19;13;More clouds than sun;20;15;SSE;13;72%;72%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;31;26;High clouds;30;27;S;8;69%;58%;5

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;SE;10;59%;36%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;21;A little a.m. rain;30;22;SSE;20;65%;74%;8

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;35;27;Partly sunny;35;28;WSW;11;73%;44%;11

Denver, United States;Inc. clouds;28;17;Sun and clouds;28;16;SSE;10;49%;44%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;35;28;A t-storm or two;33;28;S;9;77%;83%;5

Dili, East Timor;Some sun;35;21;Nice with some sun;31;20;SSE;8;58%;1%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;19;11;A morning t-shower;18;9;W;19;88%;62%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;Hazy and very warm;37;23;NE;13;19%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, humid;29;24;Sunny and humid;29;22;E;10;77%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;E;11;68%;70%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny;20;5;Partly sunny;20;6;ESE;9;43%;8%;4

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;32;24;E;14;72%;41%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;22;13;Variable cloudiness;21;14;ESE;19;69%;62%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;25;SSW;10;78%;82%;10

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;34;28;A t-storm around;34;28;SSW;14;66%;65%;12

Honolulu, United States;Rain this afternoon;30;25;Rain and wind;30;25;ENE;31;65%;70%;3

Hyderabad, India;Rather cloudy;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;W;13;66%;64%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;26;A strong t-storm;36;25;ENE;15;62%;66%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;22;NE;13;62%;6%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun;33;22;Hazy sun;33;23;E;11;58%;36%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;Hazy and very warm;38;31;SSW;18;53%;8%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Sunny;17;6;NNE;13;44%;12%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;20;Hot with hazy sun;37;19;NE;13;19%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;35;27;Hazy sunshine;33;29;WSW;16;67%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Overcast, a t-shower;27;21;SSE;7;86%;74%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;38;26;Hazy sun;36;26;S;24;39%;31%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;25;17;Partly sunny;30;17;ESE;10;47%;13%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;33;27;Showers and t-storms;33;26;NNE;15;65%;82%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;Partly sunny;30;19;W;11;57%;13%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;SSW;11;73%;69%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Afternoon showers;32;24;SE;10;74%;84%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;15;-4;Sunny and mild;17;-3;N;10;8%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;More clouds than sun;29;24;A shower or two;28;24;SW;12;78%;72%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;14;Partly sunny;17;14;SSE;15;75%;0%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Partly sunny;29;19;NNW;17;53%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;22;15;Some sun returning;20;14;WSW;24;72%;55%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;28;16;S;9;56%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;20;Mostly sunny;26;19;SSW;11;69%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;39;23;Very hot;41;22;S;9;25%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;W;9;66%;26%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;5;60%;15%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A thunderstorm;34;27;NNE;9;69%;73%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;17;9;A shower in the a.m.;15;9;S;18;73%;74%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;Showers and t-storms;24;14;SSW;8;54%;83%;13

Miami, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;13;70%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;Thunderstorms;24;15;W;11;82%;84%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;28;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;SSW;22;74%;82%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;13;6;SW;12;61%;7%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny intervals;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;WSW;10;79%;83%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;24;15;Clouds and sun;25;16;SW;11;57%;44%;5

Mumbai, India;Thunderstorms;31;27;A thunderstorm;31;27;SW;11;87%;80%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;23;11;Mostly sunny;23;13;ESE;11;61%;37%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;35;25;Very hot;36;27;SW;13;49%;10%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and hot;38;22;W;10;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A heavy shower;22;11;A passing shower;21;11;WNW;6;79%;64%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and t-storms;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;S;15;69%;57%;7

Oslo, Norway;Cooler with rain;16;13;Variable clouds;18;13;SSE;15;73%;75%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;A t-storm or two;29;19;SW;17;80%;87%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;28;25;A stray thunderstorm;27;24;ENE;22;84%;92%;2

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NNE;9;82%;86%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;Downpours;31;23;NE;6;80%;78%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;Mostly sunny;30;17;WSW;15;34%;41%;8

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;21;14;Afternoon rain;23;12;SW;26;66%;88%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm or two;35;25;SSW;10;70%;76%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;23;82%;74%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;34;24;Showers and t-storms;34;24;E;9;50%;66%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Heavy thunderstorms;22;15;Warmer;28;17;S;7;40%;10%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;29;21;Afternoon showers;27;20;W;8;79%;85%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Turning cloudy;20;9;An afternoon shower;20;8;SW;13;51%;69%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;29;22;Sunny and nice;29;20;WSW;13;73%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;SE;18;62%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;12;7;Plenty of sunshine;13;9;NW;20;62%;26%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;24;14;Showers and t-storms;25;16;NNE;7;67%;82%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, humid;26;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;NNE;7;68%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;30;Partly sunny, hotter;45;31;E;10;14%;2%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;WSW;10;39%;0%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, warmer;21;12;Partly sunny;25;14;E;9;57%;7%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Clouds, then sun;21;14;WSW;17;65%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;27;18;NE;9;75%;74%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;31;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;E;20;73%;76%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;E;8;99%;85%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;25;14;Showers around;24;14;NE;15;66%;90%;11

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;14;6;Clearing;14;3;S;6;55%;20%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Showers and t-storms;32;23;N;12;74%;64%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;13;Partly sunny;29;18;NNW;14;57%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunny and nice;28;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;15;NNE;10;42%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;29;23;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;N;7;81%;85%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;31;26;Rain and drizzle;32;27;E;10;80%;85%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;31;27;Spotty showers;30;27;SSE;12;77%;80%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;24;16;A shower or t-storm;26;15;WSW;13;64%;58%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;26;Spotty showers;31;27;ENE;19;73%;78%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;22;15;Variable cloudiness;23;13;S;10;66%;30%;4

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;13;Windy with rain;17;13;SW;33;95%;94%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;NE;9;62%;75%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;23;13;Showers and t-storms;24;16;SSE;10;63%;82%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;NNW;13;23%;1%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;33;21;Warm with hazy sun;34;20;NNW;8;45%;30%;10

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, hot;40;29;Hazy and hot;40;28;ENE;11;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;33;26;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;NW;13;62%;6%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;E;8;43%;1%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Morning rain;29;25;Cloudy and humid;29;25;SSW;18;78%;39%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;A t-storm or two;29;20;W;22;82%;91%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and nice;31;22;E;11;60%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;S;13;33%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;21;13;A t-storm in spots;20;10;NW;14;79%;63%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;29;18;Clouds and sun;30;17;SE;7;50%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;SE;8;48%;12%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;36;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;NNW;7;66%;82%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;26;15;Showers and t-storms;25;15;WNW;7;62%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;29;17;Showers and t-storms;26;15;N;7;70%;62%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;12;6;Plenty of sun;14;8;NNE;3;74%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SSW;9;75%;78%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;37;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;NNE;6;28%;2%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather