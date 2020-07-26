Taiwanese Army holds event commemorating historic battle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Army Command Headquarters on Saturday (July 25) invited veterans of the battle of Kinmen's Dadan and Erdan Islands to participate in the ceremony commemorating 70 years since the conflict.

The Army held the event on Dadan Island in order to express gratitude to those who participated in the skirmish, support active-duty officers and soldiers guarding the front lines, and let Taiwanese understand the historical significance of the battle so as to build a consensus on national defense, CNA reported.

Army Commander General Chen Pao-yu (陳寶餘) pointed out that the islands are strategically important for safeguarding the security of Taiwan, adding that the military should keep in mind its historical experience when continuing training to develop solid combat capabilities. Before the ceremony, Chen joined the group of veterans and representatives from the Kinmen Defense at the Taiwu Mountain Cemetery to present flowers to past martyrs.

The historic battle began on July 26, 1950, when China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) began shelling the area and subsequently launched an invasion with more than 700 troops in an attempt to capture the two islands. The 1st Battalion of the 225th Regiment of the Nationalist Army had less than 300 troops defending the territory.

Nevertheless, over two days of intense fighting, they killed more than 300 PLA soldiers and captured 200 prisoners of war, solidifying Taiwan’s control of the islands.