High temperatures, afternoon thunderstorms forecast for Taiwan for week ahead

Cloudy to sunny skies, with afternoon thundershowers, can be expected in Taiwan this week, with high temperatures prevailing in the southeast, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Sunday.

Dawu Township in the southeastern county of Taitung, which recorded a national record high of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, will continue to see spikes in the mercury on Sunday and Monday, due mainly to the Foehn wind phenomenon, the CWB said.

At 1:46 p.m. Sunday, the temperature in Dawu had reached 40 degrees, as the hot, dry Foehn winds continued to sweep down from the central mountain range, according to the CWB.

The hot weather will prevail throughout the week, with other parts of country seeing sunny to cloudy skies and highs of 32-36 degrees, the bureau said.

On Monday, occasional showers and afternoon thunderstorms can be expected across most of Taiwan, particularly in mountainous areas and eastern parts of the country, the CWB said.

According to CWB Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), the high temperatures this month are caused by strong high pressure systems in the Pacific Ocean.

In Taipei, the record highs of 39 degrees and 39.7 degrees on July 19 and 24, respectively, were due to the fact that the city sits in a basin and retains much of the heat emitted by vehicles and air conditioners, Cheng told CNA.