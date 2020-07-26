Many people disagree with ex-Taiwanese president's comments on HK security law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Power Party announced on Sunday (July 26) that 57% of people surveyed did not agree with former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) comments on the passage of the Hong Kong National Security Law by China’s National People’s Congress.

On Sunday morning, the New Power Party (NPP) held a press conference to share the results of a survey conducted on July 18, 20, and 21. The meeting was hosted by NPP Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明), Taiwan Society Chairman Tseng Chien-yuan (曾建元), NPP Creative Media Director Liu Shih-chieh (劉仕傑), and NPP Think Tank CEO Li Chao-li (李兆立), Liberty Times reported.

Upon the passage of the Hong Kong National Security Law last month, Ma suggested that Taiwan’s five national security laws were not much better, stating, “The Tsai government, in regard to Taiwan’s national security laws, has no time for civilities either!"

According to the latest poll released today by the New Power Party Central Committee, 30.9% strongly disagree with Ma's statement, 26.1% somewhat disagree, 17.3% agree, 7.1% strongly agree, and 18.6% have no opinion.

When asked if they believed the Hong Kong National Security Law would affect their willingness to go to the Chinese territory in the future, 36.1% of people said it would be very influential, 17.0% replied that it would be somewhat influential, while 17.9% did not think so, and 18.8% said they are not affected at all. 10.2% had no opinion.

The survey also showed that more than half of those questioned were confident in Taiwan’s preparations against the Chinese military threat, with 26.1% feeling extremely confident and 24.9% feeling fairly confident. Meanwhile, 21.0% were not very confident, and 19.4% did not feel confident at all, with 8.6% having no opinion.

Regarding the relationship between Taiwan and China, 33.4% of people were inclined towards independence, 54.6% supported maintaining the status quo, and only 6.4% supporting reunification.

The survey, which was conducted over the phone, polled people over the age of 20 for a total of 1095 valid samples with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.