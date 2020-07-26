Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits central Taiwan

Quake occurred at 5:33 a.m. and lasted for 59 seconds (Central Weather Bureau photo) Quake occurred at 5:33 a.m. and lasted for 59 seconds (Central Weather Bureau photo)

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit central Taiwan before dawn on Sunday and was felt in several parts of the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

No damage or injuries were reported as of 10:00 a.m. The quake occurred at 5:33 a.m. and lasted for 59 seconds, with an epicenter located 14.8 kilometers southeast of Taichung City Hall at a depth of 25.6 km, the bureau's Seismology Center said.

The intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a quake, was highest in the central Taiwan cities of Changhua and Yuanlin, measuring 4 on Taiwan's 10-tier intensity scale, the CWB said. The quake was also felt in Mingjian Township of Nantou County and Douliu City of Yunlin County at an intensity of 3, and Taichung and Nantou City at an intensity of 2.

Taiwan's earthquake intensity scale was originally graded in seven levels, from 0-7, with 7 as the strongest. However, a modified intensity scale was introduced beginning 2020 which subdivides intensity 5 into 5-moderate and 5-strong, and intensity 6 into 6-moderate and 6-strong.