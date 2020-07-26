  1. Home
Taiwan's new US envoy arrives in Washington

Taiwanese Vice President optimistic of Taiwan-US relations upon arrival of new representative

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/26 10:06
Hsiao Bi-khim in front of TECRO in Washington D.C. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s new U.S. representative, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), on Friday (July 24) posted on Facebook that she had safely arrived in the U.S.

She boarded an EVA Air flight and departed to the U.S. on Wednesday (July 22) night. On Saturday the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office posted a photo on Twitter of her standing in front of the office’s front door, CNA reported.

Meanwhile, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Sunday wrote a Facebook post saying that Hsiao had returned to the diplomatic field, which is her strong suit, and could continue fighting for Taiwan. He stated that with Hsiao’s diplomatic expertise, Taiwan-US relations will surely be upgraded.

Lai remarked, "We are ready. The greater the challenge, the greater the opportunity. Hsiao and her colleagues at the representative office will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the growth and prosperity of Taiwan-US relations."

The vice president also mentioned Hsiao’s self-proclaimed cat-like characteristics, saying "She will find a place to survive and gain a foothold in a narrow space." These feline traits, Hsiao previously explained, would help her deal with China in the context of U.S.-Taiwan relations, particularly when countering China's "wolf warrior" (戰狼) diplomats.

Finally, Lai concluded by thanking her for taking on this challenging position and saying a few words of encouragement. “You can do it Bi-khim! Let’s go, Taiwan!" he wrote.


William Lai's Facebook post
Taiwan
US-Taiwan relations
Hsiao Bi-khim
US representative
diplomacy
William Lai

