Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs' facility

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first h... FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs made sure they will have Super Bowl MVP Mahomes around as long as possible. Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports. The deal is worth $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and includes a no-trade clause and opt-out clauses if guarantee mechanisms are not met. It is the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes acknowledges there is “some risk” in returning to the team facility for training camp. But he is comfortable with the protocols established by the NFL and its players' union to ensure a safe environment leading to the season.

Mahomes spoke with a group of local reporters on Zoom on Saturday. The Super Bowl MVP was at the facility along with rookies and select veterans one day after the league and union agreed to a proposal opening camps in earnest next week.

The players' board of representatives voted 29-3 to adopt proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement that provided for new training camp and roster rules, economics and protocols for operating amid the coronavirus pandemic. It also include an opt-out clause that Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif exercised Friday night.

Mahomes said he respected Duvernay-Tardif's decision to remain in Canada, where he is practicing medicine in the fight against COVID-19, rather than play this season. Duvernay-Tardif will receive a $150,000 stipend rather than his salary.

