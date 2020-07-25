  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/07/25 23:51
Clouds of smoke fill the air as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. On Frid...
Police use a water cannon to disperse protesters demonstrating against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem Saturday, July 18, 2020....
The Humboldt Hotel is engulfed by rolling clouds in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Dr. Matias Norte stands outside a hospital during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ...
A model wearing a face mask takes walks down the runway during a mask fashion show in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man...
A Shiite cleric prays by the grave of a coronavirus victim at the Wadi al-Salam cemetery near Najaf, Iraq, Sunday, July 19, 2020. A special burial gro...
A man stands dressed as Hindu god Shiva to attract alms as a Nepalese Hindu devotee wearing mask offers prayers from outside the closed gate of Pashup...
Commuters wearing face masks and face shields amid the COVID-19 pandemic walk on a bridge to a bus platform in Lima, Peru, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (A...
Members of Washington Nationals kneel and hold a piece of black fabric before an opening day baseball game against the New York Yankees at Nationals P...
In this photo provided by the Turkish Presidency, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, takes part in Friday prayers in Hagia Sophia, at the histori...
Anderson de Souza, the clown Batatinha, performs at the Estoril Circus in a drive-in format, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, greater Rio...

JULY 18 - 24, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

