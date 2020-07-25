AP Week in Pictures, Global

Anderson de Souza, the clown Batatinha, performs at the Estoril Circus in a drive-in format, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, greater Rio... Anderson de Souza, the clown Batatinha, performs at the Estoril Circus in a drive-in format, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, greater Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, July 18, 2020. "The pandemic is a reality for all of us. After 4 months closed it's a great emotion to perform in this drive-in format", says the 36-year-old artist. Following the measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19, artists of this circus have decided to go back to work in a different way. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

In this photo provided by the Turkish Presidency, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, takes part in Friday prayers in Hagia Sophia, at the histori... In this photo provided by the Turkish Presidency, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, takes part in Friday prayers in Hagia Sophia, at the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul, Friday, July 24, 2020. Fulfilling a dream of his Islamic-oriented youth, Erdogan joined hundreds of worshipers for the first Muslim prayers in 86 years inside the landmark that served as one of Christendom's most significant cathedrals, a mosque and a museum before its conversion back into a Muslim place of worship. The conversion has led to an international outcry. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

Members of Washington Nationals kneel and hold a piece of black fabric before an opening day baseball game against the New York Yankees at Nationals P... Members of Washington Nationals kneel and hold a piece of black fabric before an opening day baseball game against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Commuters wearing face masks and face shields amid the COVID-19 pandemic walk on a bridge to a bus platform in Lima, Peru, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (A... Commuters wearing face masks and face shields amid the COVID-19 pandemic walk on a bridge to a bus platform in Lima, Peru, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

A man stands dressed as Hindu god Shiva to attract alms as a Nepalese Hindu devotee wearing mask offers prayers from outside the closed gate of Pashup... A man stands dressed as Hindu god Shiva to attract alms as a Nepalese Hindu devotee wearing mask offers prayers from outside the closed gate of Pashupatinath temple during the holy month of Shrawan in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The temple has been closed for almost four months as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

A Shiite cleric prays by the grave of a coronavirus victim at the Wadi al-Salam cemetery near Najaf, Iraq, Sunday, July 19, 2020. A special burial gro... A Shiite cleric prays by the grave of a coronavirus victim at the Wadi al-Salam cemetery near Najaf, Iraq, Sunday, July 19, 2020. A special burial ground near the cemetery has been created specifically for COVID-19 victims since rejections of such burials have continued in many cemeteries throughout the country. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

A model wearing a face mask takes walks down the runway during a mask fashion show in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man... A model wearing a face mask takes walks down the runway during a mask fashion show in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Dr. Matias Norte stands outside a hospital during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ... Dr. Matias Norte stands outside a hospital during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Norte, a surgeon who specializes in cancer cases, is also helping treat COVID-19 cases at the three hospitals where he works. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The Humboldt Hotel is engulfed by rolling clouds in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) The Humboldt Hotel is engulfed by rolling clouds in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Police use a water cannon to disperse protesters demonstrating against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem Saturday, July 18, 2020.... Police use a water cannon to disperse protesters demonstrating against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Jerusalem Saturday, July 18, 2020. Protesters demanded the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Clouds of smoke fill the air as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. On Frid... Clouds of smoke fill the air as federal officers try to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. On Friday, July 24, 2020, a U.S. judge denied Oregon’s request to restrict federal agents' actions when they arrest people during demonstrations that have roiled Portland and pitted local officials against the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

JULY 18 - 24, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

