American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/25 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 1 0 1.000 _
New York 1 0 1.000 _
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 0 1 .000 1
Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 _
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 _
Oakland 1 0 1.000 _
Texas 1 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Seattle 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Texas 1, Colorado 0

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 8, Seattle 2

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.