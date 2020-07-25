  1. Home
National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/25 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 1 0 1.000 _
New York 1 0 1.000 _
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 0 1.000 _
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 _
San Diego 1 0 1.000 ½
Arizona 0 1 .000
Colorado 0 1 .000
San Francisco 0 2 .000 2

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 2

Texas 1, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 7, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 10:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.