All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 2
Texas 1, Colorado 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Diego 7, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 10:08 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.