PSG says Mbappé has ankle sprain; no word on CL chances

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, applauds as PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center left, walks past the trophy for the winners of the French Cup soccer... French President Emmanuel Macron, center, applauds as PSG's Kylian Mbappe, center left, walks past the trophy for the winners of the French Cup soccer final match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Friday July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PSG's Kylian Mbappe walks using crutches after being injured after the French Cup soccer final match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at ... PSG's Kylian Mbappe walks using crutches after being injured after the French Cup soccer final match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Friday July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PSG's Kylian Mbappe shouts in pain after being tackled during the French Cup soccer final match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at Stade... PSG's Kylian Mbappe shouts in pain after being tackled during the French Cup soccer final match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint Etienne at Stade de France stadium, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Friday July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

PARIS (AP) — Tests diagnosed an ankle sprain Saturday for Kylian Mbappé after Paris Saint-Germain's star forward limped off in a 1-0 win over Saint-Étienne in the French Cup final.

PSG gave the update about Mbappé's condition in a short statement that offered no hint about whether he'll be fit for the Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta next month.

It said his injured right ankle will be reevaluated in three days.

Saint-Étienne center half Loïc Perrin was sent off in the 30th minute Friday for clumsily hacking down Mbappé as he sprinted past, and Mbappé’s right ankle appeared to buckle under him.

“It just cracked a bit,” Mbappé told French President Emmanuel Macron after the final, as PSG players were about to collect their medals.

