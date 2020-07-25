ACT outclasses Western Force 24-0 in Super Rugby Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — The ACT Brumbies moved to the top of the Super Rugby Australia standings with a 24-0 bonus-point win over the Western Force on Saturday.

The Brumbies, who have won 15 of 17 matches, never looked back after opening with two long-range tries in the opening five minutes. They completed a clean sweep of victories over their four Australian rivals in 2020.

Unbeaten in the new domestic competition, the Brumbies moved ahead of Queensland and into first place after the Reds had a round-four bye.

ACT winger Tom Wright finished off a dazzling 75-meter try after just 80 seconds. The Brumbies’ second five-pointer was an 88-meter effort completed by Irae Simone to give ACT a 12-0 lead after six minutes.

It was the first time the Force had been held scoreless in Super Rugby since 2007.

___

