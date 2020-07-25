Sydney FC secures 1st place in A-League without playing

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney FC has finished in first place and taken the minor premiership for the fourth consecutive year in the A-League without playing on Saturday.

The Wellington Phoenix were held to a 1-1 draw by Adelaide United. The point lifted Phoenix into second place above Melbourne City on goal difference, but their failure to win means they can no longer catch Sydney, which still has four games to play.

The Phoenix and City are 11 points behind Sydney FC with only three matches to play each.

The Premiers Plate win is Steve Corica’s first as head coach and follows his championship success last season in only his second season in charge.

“We want to go on and win the grand final and become back-to-back champions," Corica said.

The Phoenix, who have faced the heaviest schedule of any club since the competition resumed a week ago, had to come from behind in rainy and slippery conditions in western Sydney.

Norwegian Kristian Opseth gave Adelaide the lead on the hour as he headed home a cross from Ben Halloran. Wellington equalized five minutes later through Jaushua Sotirio.

