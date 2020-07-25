Taiwan terminal cancer patient reunites with mother after 20 years

Taiwanese terminal cancer patient fulfills dream of reuniting with her mother. (Pixabay photo) Taiwanese terminal cancer patient fulfills dream of reuniting with her mother. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese woman diagnosed with terminal breast cancer fulfilled her dream on Saturday (July 25) of reuniting with her mother — who she has not seen for 20 years.

The young woman, surnamed Hung (洪), asked to see her mother while receiving treatment at the Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in New Taipei. According to Yahoo News, she has not been with her mother since she was five years old when her parents divorced.

On Friday (July 24), Hung's friends and family took to Facebook to ask netizens to help spread her story and reconnect her with her mother. Photos of Hung in her blue wedding dress, accompanied by her boyfriend at the hospital, were also included in the post.

According to the post, doctors had informed Hung that she might not have much time left to live. The post also said she was pregnant for six months until suffering a miscarriage caused by her illness.

With media coverage and help from the internet, Hung's mother arrived at the hospital Saturday after reaching out to her ex-husband the night before. Welling up with tears, she told Hung to stay strong and said she was heartbroken by her daughter's suffering, reported Liberty Times.

Meanwhile, Hung's boyfriend placed a ring on her finger to make her wedding dream come true. The hospital also hired a wedding photographer to document their love and the meaningful moment, reported CNA.



A young lady surnamed Hung, accompanied by boyfriend. (Facebook photo)