  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan equals 2004 temperature record of 40.2 C

Taitung heat follows 124-year record high for Taipei City one day earlier

  1035
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/25 16:01
Record heat hits Taiwan 

Record heat hits Taiwan  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius was registered in the Taitung County town of Dawu on Saturday (July 25) at noon, equaling a Taiwanese record from 2004 set in the same area.

The sweltering heat came less than a day after Taipei City set a 124-year record of 39.7 C, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Dawu reached the Saturday high due to its position ahead of a weather front, while it also lies in an area of the southeastern coastal region often subject to a foehn wind — usually when typhoons batter the rest of the island. A foehn is a dry and hot down-slope wind which occurs in the lee of a mountain range.

Taitung hit a temperature of 40.2 C once before, in 2004, while the same year, Taichung recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 C. Third on the list until Saturday were the temperatures of 39.7 C recorded in Taitung in 1988 and in Taipei City on Friday (July 24), CNA reported.
heat
heat record
climate change
Taitung
Central Weather Bureau
foehn

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei temperature of 39.7 C a 124-year record
Taipei temperature of 39.7 C a 124-year record
2020/07/24 15:39
Military expert urges increased defenses for E. Taiwan
Military expert urges increased defenses for E. Taiwan
2020/07/20 14:20
Taipei sizzles with second-highest temperature since 1897
Taipei sizzles with second-highest temperature since 1897
2020/07/20 10:15
E. Taiwan locals oppose Apache helicopter base
E. Taiwan locals oppose Apache helicopter base
2020/07/18 17:15
Four new crab species discovered along S. Taiwan river
Four new crab species discovered along S. Taiwan river
2020/07/17 12:20