Taiwan sees increase in ambulance use during first five months

Taiwan observes increased frequency in ambulance use during first five months of 2020. (Flickr, swat_hk photo) Taiwan observes increased frequency in ambulance use during first five months of 2020. (Flickr, swat_hk photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There has been an increase in ambulance use during the first five months of 2020, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Saturday (July 25).

MOI data showed a growing demand for emergency medical services (EMS) as well as ambulance calls over the last 10 years. Between 2009 and 2020, the number of patients transported to hospital via ambulance has grown by more than 36 percent, from 663,000 to 906,000.

MOI said an ambulance was sent out every 29 seconds between January and May, 2020. It added that approximately 355,000 individuals were assisted by ambulances during that period, which is equivalent to 2,336 per day.

According to MOI, 23.9 percent of the ambulance calls in 2020 were related to non-emergency medical cases, in which the patients did not have to be taken to hospital. It also pointed out that EMS needs were more frequent in eastern Taiwan than in other areas.

Of all the individuals using ambulance services in 2020, half suffered traumatic injuries, 70 percent of whom were involved in car accidents. Meanwhile, most of the ambulance calls requested by non-trauma patients were accounted for by individuals experiencing acute disease, reported CNA.