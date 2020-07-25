Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for May, June announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Saturday (July 25).
The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 03016191. A person reportedly won a NT$10 million special prize by buying a newspaper for NT$10 in Pingtung City, CNA reported.
The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 62474899.
The winning numbers for the First Prize are 33657726, 06142620, and 66429962. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.
Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):
|
Special Prize
|
03016191
|
NT$10 million for matching all the digits from the above special prize winning number in the right order.
|
Grand Prize
|
62474899
|
NT$2 million for matching all the digits from the above grand prize winning number in the right order.
|
First Prize
|
33657726, 06142620, 66429962
|
NT$200,000 for matching all the digits from any of the above first prize winning numbers in the right order.
|
Second Prize
|
NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Third Prize
|
NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Fourth Prize
|
NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Fifth Prize
|
NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Sixth Prize
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits from any of the first prize winning numbers.
|
Additional
|
790
|
NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.
|
Regulations for
|