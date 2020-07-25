Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for May, June announced

The Ministry of Finance announced the winning numbers of May-June 2020 receipt lottery Saturday. The Ministry of Finance announced the winning numbers of May-June 2020 receipt lottery Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery were announced by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Saturday (July 25).

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize for the May-June edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 03016191. A person reportedly won a NT$10 million special prize by buying a newspaper for NT$10 in Pingtung City, CNA reported.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 62474899.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 33657726, 06142620, and 66429962. If all the digits on a receipt match any of the three sets of numbers mentioned in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

Uniform-Invoice Winning Numbers (Source: eTax Portal, Ministry of Finance):