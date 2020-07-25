MATCHDAY: Inter needs win at Genoa to keep title hopes alive

Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions from the side line during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the ... Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions from the side line during a Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Saturday:

ITALY

Inter Milan needs to win at relegation-threatened Genoa to keep alive its small chance of winning the Serie A. Inter trails eight-time defending champion Juventus by seven points with three matches remaining. No matter Inter’s result, Juventus can clinch with a victory over Sassuolo on Sunday. Also on Saturday, it’s already relegated Brescia vs. Parma and Napoli vs. Sassuolo.

