New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|111.30
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|106.95
|109.10
|106.35
|108.40
|Up
|.90
|Oct
|111.30
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|109.55
|111.85
|109.20
|111.30
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|111.65
|113.80
|111.40
|113.30
|Up
|.95
|May
|112.70
|114.75
|112.40
|114.25
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|114.05
|115.50
|113.65
|115.10
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|114.85
|116.10
|114.50
|115.90
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|116.50
|117.75
|116.20
|117.50
|Up
|.60
|Mar
|118.65
|119.20
|118.05
|119.20
|Up
|.60
|May
|119.20
|120.25
|119.20
|120.20
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|120.20
|121.15
|120.20
|121.15
|Up
|.45
|Sep
|121.80
|122.15
|121.80
|122.15
|Up
|.35
|Dec
|123.85
|Up
|.30
|Mar
|125.60
|Up
|.35
|May
|126.85
|Up
|.40