  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/25 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 111.30 Up 1.00
Sep 106.95 109.10 106.35 108.40 Up .90
Oct 111.30 Up 1.00
Dec 109.55 111.85 109.20 111.30 Up 1.00
Mar 111.65 113.80 111.40 113.30 Up .95
May 112.70 114.75 112.40 114.25 Up .85
Jul 114.05 115.50 113.65 115.10 Up .75
Sep 114.85 116.10 114.50 115.90 Up .65
Dec 116.50 117.75 116.20 117.50 Up .60
Mar 118.65 119.20 118.05 119.20 Up .60
May 119.20 120.25 119.20 120.20 Up .55
Jul 120.20 121.15 120.20 121.15 Up .45
Sep 121.80 122.15 121.80 122.15 Up .35
Dec 123.85 Up .30
Mar 125.60 Up .35
May 126.85 Up .40