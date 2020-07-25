  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/07/25 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 289.70 290.65 285.85 288.20 Down 4.25
Aug 291.50 291.60 285.70 288.50 Down 4.45
Sep 292.15 293.05 286.65 289.25 Down 4.60
Oct 291.55 291.55 290.10 290.10 Down 4.50
Nov 290.10 290.65 290.10 290.65 Down 4.40
Dec 293.70 294.75 288.50 290.95 Down 4.50
Jan 291.55 291.55 291.45 291.45 Down 4.40
Feb 291.75 Down 4.40
Mar 294.05 294.20 289.30 291.80 Down 4.35
Apr 292.15 Down 4.25
May 291.35 294.20 290.30 292.20 Down 4.15
Jun 292.45 Down 4.10
Jul 292.55 293.85 290.55 292.45 Down 4.05
Aug 292.65 Down 4.05
Sep 292.70 Down 4.00
Oct 293.05 Down 4.00
Nov 293.10 Down 3.95
Dec 293.10 Down 3.95
Jan 293.35 Down 4.05
Feb 293.50 Down 4.00
Mar 293.55 Down 3.95
Apr 294.00 Down 4.00
May 293.90 Down 4.10
Jun 294.25 Down 4.00
Jul 294.35 Down 3.95
Sep 294.75 Down 4.05
Dec 295.20 Down 3.95
Mar 295.60 Down 3.95
May 295.85 Down 3.95
Jul 296.15 Down 3.95
Sep 296.40 Down 3.95
Dec 299.30 Down 3.95
Mar 299.35 Down 3.95
May 299.40 Down 3.95
Jul 299.45 Down 3.95
Sep 299.50 Down 3.95
Dec 299.55 Down 3.95
Mar 299.60 Down 3.95
May 299.65 Down 3.95