New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|289.70
|290.65
|285.85
|288.20 Down 4.25
|Aug
|291.50
|291.60
|285.70
|288.50 Down 4.45
|Sep
|292.15
|293.05
|286.65
|289.25 Down 4.60
|Oct
|291.55
|291.55
|290.10
|290.10 Down 4.50
|Nov
|290.10
|290.65
|290.10
|290.65 Down 4.40
|Dec
|293.70
|294.75
|288.50
|290.95 Down 4.50
|Jan
|291.55
|291.55
|291.45
|291.45 Down 4.40
|Feb
|291.75 Down 4.40
|Mar
|294.05
|294.20
|289.30
|291.80 Down 4.35
|Apr
|292.15 Down 4.25
|May
|291.35
|294.20
|290.30
|292.20 Down 4.15
|Jun
|292.45 Down 4.10
|Jul
|292.55
|293.85
|290.55
|292.45 Down 4.05
|Aug
|292.65 Down 4.05
|Sep
|292.70 Down 4.00
|Oct
|293.05 Down 4.00
|Nov
|293.10 Down 3.95
|Dec
|293.10 Down 3.95
|Jan
|293.35 Down 4.05
|Feb
|293.50 Down 4.00
|Mar
|293.55 Down 3.95
|Apr
|294.00 Down 4.00
|May
|293.90 Down 4.10
|Jun
|294.25 Down 4.00
|Jul
|294.35 Down 3.95
|Sep
|294.75 Down 4.05
|Dec
|295.20 Down 3.95
|Mar
|295.60 Down 3.95
|May
|295.85 Down 3.95
|Jul
|296.15 Down 3.95
|Sep
|296.40 Down 3.95
|Dec
|299.30 Down 3.95
|Mar
|299.35 Down 3.95
|May
|299.40 Down 3.95
|Jul
|299.45 Down 3.95
|Sep
|299.50 Down 3.95
|Dec
|299.55 Down 3.95
|Mar
|299.60 Down 3.95
|May
|299.65 Down 3.95