New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Aug
|11.49
|Down .28
|Sep
|11.67
|11.73
|11.48
|11.49
|Down .28
|Oct
|12.18
|Down .28
|Dec
|12.18
|Down .28
|Feb
|12.36
|12.41
|12.16
|12.18
|Down .28
|Apr
|12.24
|12.25
|12.03
|12.05
|Down .25
|Jun
|12.05
|12.07
|11.88
|11.90
|Down .22
|Sep
|12.07
|12.07
|11.91
|11.94
|Down .17
|Dec
|12.25
|Down .14
|Feb
|12.34
|12.34
|12.21
|12.25
|Down .14
|Apr
|12.08
|12.10
|11.96
|12.04
|Down .10
|Jun
|11.87
|11.92
|11.82
|11.90
|Down .07
|Sep
|11.92
|11.97
|11.92
|11.96
|Down .04
|Dec
|12.30
|Down .01
|Feb
|12.28
|12.31
|12.28
|12.30
|Down .01
|Apr
|12.20
|12.21
|12.20
|12.21
|Down .01