AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

Iceland horses stand on a meadow of a stud farm in Obernhain near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Prob... Iceland horses stand on a meadow of a stud farm in Obernhain near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

U.S. actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London in London, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The ... U.S. actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London in London, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a "wife-beater." Depp denies all allegations. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Smoke is seen in the background from a burned out house in the village of Galataki, near Corinth, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Athens, on Thu... Smoke is seen in the background from a burned out house in the village of Galataki, near Corinth, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Athens, on Thursday July 23, 2020. Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting for a second day Thursday to contain a large wildfire in southern Greece that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save homes. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Liverpool players celebrate with the English Premier League trophy after it was presented following the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool ... Liverpool players celebrate with the English Premier League trophy after it was presented following the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Paul Ellis/Pool via AP)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts in his car after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyoro... Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts in his car after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (Joe Klamar/Pool via AP)

This image from Italian Coast Guard video shows a sperm whale trapped in a fishnet in waters near the Eolian islands, in the Mediterranean Sea on Sund... This image from Italian Coast Guard video shows a sperm whale trapped in a fishnet in waters near the Eolian islands, in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday, July 19, 2020 to free the whale which was entangled in a fishing net near a tiny Mediterranean island. In a coast guard video, a diver can be seen slicing away some of the net in the waters surrounding the Aeolian Island archipelago. The operation to set the sperm whale free was made particularly difficult "due to its state of agitation" that doesn't allow continual intervention near the creature, the coast guard said in a statement. (Italian Coast Guard via AP)

A protester shouts during a demonstration against the government of Cameroon and French involvement in government affairs outside an EU summit in Brus... A protester shouts during a demonstration against the government of Cameroon and French involvement in government affairs outside an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Capt. Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 1... Capt. Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 17, 2020. Moore raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Warships travel through the Troitsky drawbridge rising above the Neva River during a Naval parade rehearsal in St. Petersburg, Russia, early Friday, J... Warships travel through the Troitsky drawbridge rising above the Neva River during a Naval parade rehearsal in St. Petersburg, Russia, early Friday, July 17, 2020. The celebration of Navy Day in Russia is traditionally marked on the last Sunday of July and will be celebrated on July 26 this year. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Funeral home workers in protective suits carry the coffin of a woman who died from COVID-19 into a hearse in Katlehong, near Johannesburg, South Afric... Funeral home workers in protective suits carry the coffin of a woman who died from COVID-19 into a hearse in Katlehong, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. South Africa became one of the top five worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, as new infection numbers around the world were a reminder that a return to normal life is still far from sight. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

JULY 17 - 23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com