AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/07/25 02:34
Funeral home workers in protective suits carry the coffin of a woman who died from COVID-19 into a hearse in Katlehong, near Johannesburg, South Afric...
Warships travel through the Troitsky drawbridge rising above the Neva River during a Naval parade rehearsal in St. Petersburg, Russia, early Friday, J...
Capt. Sir Thomas Moore receives his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth, during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, July 1...
A protester shouts during a demonstration against the government of Cameroon and French involvement in government affairs outside an EU summit in Brus...
This image from Italian Coast Guard video shows a sperm whale trapped in a fishnet in waters near the Eolian islands, in the Mediterranean Sea on Sund...
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts in his car after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyoro...
Liverpool players celebrate with the English Premier League trophy after it was presented following the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool ...
Smoke is seen in the background from a burned out house in the village of Galataki, near Corinth, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Athens, on Thu...
U.S. actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London in London, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The ...
Iceland horses stand on a meadow of a stud farm in Obernhain near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises Thursday, July 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Prob...

JULY 17 - 23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Bernat Armangue in Madrid.

