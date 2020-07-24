Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, July 27

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for June, 8:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, July 28

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for May, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, July 29

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for June, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, July 30

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, July 31

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for June, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases employment cost index for the second quarter, 8:30 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.