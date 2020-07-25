AP Photos: Covering face masks from every angle

Alex Olshansky, left, wears a protective face mask while playing drums in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A man wears a protective face mask as he feeds a flock of pigeons at Bolivar Square in Bogota, Colombia on July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A showgirl wears a face mask at the reopening of Bally's Las Vegas hotel and casino, on July 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino reopened for the firs...
An Indian worker wears a face mask as he rides a horse in Jammu, India, on July 21, 2020. With a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks, sta...
An Indian man wearing face mask transports flowers in the rain in Hyderabad, India on July 23, 2020. India receives its monsoon rains from June to Sep...
President Donald Trump, foreground left, wears a face mask as he walks with others down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medi...
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban wears a protective face mask as he arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on July 18, 202...
A Nepalese elderly man wearing face mask takes rest at a temple as pigeons fly at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 22, 2020. (AP ...
Street Vendor Maikel Chirino, 38, wears a protective face mask in Old Havana, Cuba on July 22, 2020. "The advice I give all people is to continue usin...
Rick McAll, 73, wears a face mask as he stands on first base after hitting a single during a senior's softball game in Richardson, Texas, on July 21, ...
Russian State Duma deputy speaker Alexander Zhukov, left, takes off his face mask as he sits next to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin prior to...
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wears a face mask as he boards an ambulance during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service ...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive for COVID-19, wears a protective face mask at a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside the Alv...
Syrian Orthodox priest, Shimon Jan, 70, poses for a portrait wearing his protective face mask in the alleys of Jerusalem's Old City, on July 21, 2020....
A model wears a face mask during a mask fashion show in Seoul, South Korea on July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
German police officers wear face mask as they walk through the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst...
A man wears a face mask while walking along a street in Hong Kong on July 22, 2020. Hong Kong is facing a "critical stage" in its fight against COVID-...
A woman wears a face mask on Oxford Street, in London, Friday July 24, 2020. New rules on wearing masks in England have come into force, with people g...
Betty Chu adjusts her face mask before listening to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, Cal...
A woman wears a face mask as she walks by lotus flowers on sale on a street in Beijing, on July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Associated Press photographers have captured an element of life that has quickly become almost universal amid the pandemic: the face mask.
From Hong Kong to Havana, from Jerusalem’s Old City to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, you’ll find them.
We wear them on the runway, or running to first base. While playing the drums, or feeding the pigeons, or riding a horse. Some sparkle, and some make us chuckle. Some cover the faces of world leaders.
Some of those wearing masks adapted quickly. Others took time to accept them as necessary, and yet more question whether they really are needed, despite medical evidence that they help prevent the coronavirus from spreading. All are wondering how much longer they’ll remain nearly ubiquitous in public life.