All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 1
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.