National League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/24 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 1 .000 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _
Arizona 0 0 .000 ½
Colorado 0 0 .000 ½
San Diego 0 0 .000 ½
San Francisco 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 1

Friday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.