American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/24 22:00

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½
Boston 0 0 .000 ½
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 ½
Toronto 0 0 .000 ½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings

Friday's Games

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.