American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings
Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.