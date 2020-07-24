  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/24 22:00

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 0-0 1-0
Baltimore 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 1 .000 ½ _ 0-1 L-1 0-1 0-0
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 _ _ 1-0 W-1 1-0 0-0
Arizona 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 ½ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 1 .000 1 _ 0-1 L-1 0-0 0-1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings

Friday's Games

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Cobb 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 0-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 1, 6 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 1

Friday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-0) at Texas (Minor 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 0-0) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m.