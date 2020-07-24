2nd-tier Spanish league player hospitalized with COVID-19

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish second-division club that had an outbreak of coronavirus on its team said Friday that one of its players has been hospitalized as a precaution.

Fuenlabrada said that the unnamed player had “felt unwell and was taken to a hospital” in La Coruña in northwest Spain.

The club said that the player, who earlier tested positive, “was not in serious condition and was taken to hospital as a precaution."

The team has been quarantined in a hotel in La Coruña where it had traveled to play in the final round of the regular season when the outbreak was detected on Monday.

A total of 16 Fuenlabrada players and staff have tested positive for the virus: 12 who went on the trip to play at Deportivo La Coruña and another four who remained in Madrid.

The Spanish league canceled the match between Fuenlabrada and Deportivo when the outbreak was detected hours before their match on Monday. The results of the final round meant Deportivo was relegated to the third division.

Deportivo asked for all matches to be replayed, as did other clubs who felt they were hurt by the decision.

The league said they shouldn’t be played again, but it could be up to the sports courts to eventually decide who will get promoted or relegated.

Local officials in La Coruña have also complained about the apparent failure of safety protocols that permitted the Madrid-based Fuenlabrada to travel to their city.

