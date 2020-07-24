Melbourne beats Waratahs 29-10 in Australian Super Rugby

SYDNEY (AP) — The Melbourne Rebels beat New South Wales 29-10 on Friday for their first victory of the Super Rugby Australia restart in a scrappy match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The match featured 26 penalties — the Waratahs conceded 17 of them — and endless knock-ons as Rebels utility back Matt Toomua slotted five penalty goals and two conversions for a 19-point personal total.

The Rebels, who lost captain Dane Haylett-Petty to a first-half knee injury, clinched the match when Marika Koroibete scored a try four minutes from full time.

With the exception of Alex Newsome’s seventh-minute try — a 25-meter intercept off an errant Reece Hodge pass — the Waratahs never looked like scoring.

Four Toomua penalty goals kept the Rebels in the first half before they extended their lead to nine points just before halftime.

With the Waratahs down to 14 men after Wallabies captain Michael Hooper was yellow-carded for a second offside offense, Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens crashed over from the scrum base and Toomua converted to make it 19-10 at the break.

Scores: Melbourne 29 (Marika Koroibete, Ryan Louwrens tries; Matt To’omua 2 conversions, 5 penalties), New South Wales 10 (Alex Newsome try; Will Harrison conversion, penalty). HT: 19-10.

