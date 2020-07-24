Market in S. Taiwan to undergo facelift

Design for new Xin Hua Fruits and Vegetables Market (Tainan City Government via CNA image) Design for new Xin Hua Fruits and Vegetables Market (Tainan City Government via CNA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A traditional market in southern Taiwan is set to adopt a new look after a renovation project will transform it into a modern marketplace and a new landmark.

The Xin Hua Fruits and Vegetables Market (新化果菜市場), an important distribution center of fruits and vegetable in Tainan City, will be relocated away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Tainan, wrote CNA.

The new facility's design, a collaboration between Li-Ju Li LEED®AP Architect of the Urbanists Collaborative and the Netherlands-based MVRDV studio, won an award at the FIABCI-Taiwan Real Estate Excellence Awards 2020. It is being touted as a green building that redefines urban aesthetics with a terraced field-like outlook, according to La Vie.

The new market will be a four-storied, curvy structure with a rooftop teeming with green plants. There will be space reserved for stalls and eateries selling agricultural products, making the market a multi-purpose recreational venue, the report said.

The market is slated for inauguration in September 2021, with the potential of becoming a new tourist attraction. Tainan had a NT$60 billion (US$2 billion) market for agricultural products in 2019, according to the Tainan City Government Agriculture Bureau.



Design for new Xin Hua Fruits and Vegetables Market. (Tainan City Government image)