  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taipei temperature of 39.7 C a 124-year record

Central Weather Bureau issues high temperature alert for 18 cities and counties

  1140
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/07/24 15:39
Temperatures in Taipei reached a record 39.7 C Friday. 

Temperatures in Taipei reached a record 39.7 C Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei sweltered under a record temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius Friday (July 24) afternoon, the highest in 124 years, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Until Friday, the mercury had only exceeded 39 C in the Taiwanese capital on two occasions, the Liberty Times reported. On Aug. 8, 2013, temperatures set a record by reaching 39.3 C.

Last Sunday (July 19), the measuring station on Zhongzheng District’s Gongyuan Road recorded a maximum temperature of 39 C, but the 2013 record did not fall until Friday. The methodical registration of temperatures did not start until 1896, a year after Japan's takeover of Taiwan.

In addition, the Central Weather Bureau issued a high temperature alert for 18 cities and counties in the country, with Hsinchu City, Chiayi County and the offshore island groups of Penghu and Matsu as the main exceptions.
heat advisory
Central Weather Bureau
temperature
climate change

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei sizzles with second-highest temperature since 1897
Taipei sizzles with second-highest temperature since 1897
2020/07/20 10:15
Four new crab species discovered along S. Taiwan river
Four new crab species discovered along S. Taiwan river
2020/07/17 12:20
Scientists find Taipei's Tatun Volcanoes could potentially erupt at Dayoukeng
Scientists find Taipei's Tatun Volcanoes could potentially erupt at Dayoukeng
2020/07/14 15:08
Taiwanese researcher rebuilds ancient ecology through fish fossils
Taiwanese researcher rebuilds ancient ecology through fish fossils
2020/07/08 15:02
Taiwan expects 3 to 5 typhoons but with shorter warning times
Taiwan expects 3 to 5 typhoons but with shorter warning times
2020/06/30 14:19