Taipei temperature of 39.7 C a 124-year record

Temperatures in Taipei reached a record 39.7 C Friday. Temperatures in Taipei reached a record 39.7 C Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei sweltered under a record temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius Friday (July 24) afternoon, the highest in 124 years, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Until Friday, the mercury had only exceeded 39 C in the Taiwanese capital on two occasions, the Liberty Times reported. On Aug. 8, 2013, temperatures set a record by reaching 39.3 C.

Last Sunday (July 19), the measuring station on Zhongzheng District’s Gongyuan Road recorded a maximum temperature of 39 C, but the 2013 record did not fall until Friday. The methodical registration of temperatures did not start until 1896, a year after Japan's takeover of Taiwan.

In addition, the Central Weather Bureau issued a high temperature alert for 18 cities and counties in the country, with Hsinchu City, Chiayi County and the offshore island groups of Penghu and Matsu as the main exceptions.