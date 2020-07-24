AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

Apple fans cheer as the doors to a new flagship store are opened at Sanlitun in Beijing Friday, July 17, 2020. Anti-coronavirus lockdowns were lifted ... Apple fans cheer as the doors to a new flagship store are opened at Sanlitun in Beijing Friday, July 17, 2020. Anti-coronavirus lockdowns were lifted and factories and stores reopened. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A Nepalese man jumps into the Bagmati river during monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has forecast heavy... A Nepalese man jumps into the Bagmati river during monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has forecast heavy rains this week. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

A man wearing a face mask against the spread of the new coronavirus walks past a public notice to wash hands in Tokyo Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Phot... A man wearing a face mask against the spread of the new coronavirus walks past a public notice to wash hands in Tokyo Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A woman, standing outside a glass panel right, wipes her tears after seeing her COVID-19 positive daughter in law hold her 13- day-old grandson at a C... A woman, standing outside a glass panel right, wipes her tears after seeing her COVID-19 positive daughter in law hold her 13- day-old grandson at a COVID-19 care center New Delhi, India, Monday, July 20, 2020. The infant tested negative and the mother is recovering. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Commuters wearing face masks jostle for a ride on a bus discarding social distancing guidelines in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. With a surg... Commuters wearing face masks jostle for a ride on a bus discarding social distancing guidelines in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. With a surge in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks, state governments in India have been ordering focused lockdowns in high-risk areas to slow down the spread of infections. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Visitors wearing face masks take pictures at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The museum reopened Wednesd... Visitors wearing face masks take pictures at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The museum reopened Wednesday after having been closed for two months due to new coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Pro-democracy protesters, front left and rear left, are surrounded by riot police during a news conference to mark one-year anniversary of the Yuen Lo... Pro-democracy protesters, front left and rear left, are surrounded by riot police during a news conference to mark one-year anniversary of the Yuen Long subway attack at the subway station in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A gang of men in white shirts brutally beat dozens of people inside the train station on July 21 last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A dead cow lies half submerged in flood water at an area affected by flash flood in Luwu Utara, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 16,... A dead cow lies half submerged in flood water at an area affected by flash flood in Luwu Utara, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 16, 2020. A number of people were killed and missing after heavy rains in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province swelled rivers and send floodwaters, mud and debris across roads and into thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Khaizuran Muchtamir)

A Hong Kong Cafe, known as a "yellow shop" because its owners expressed sympathy for protesters, has a wall decorated with blank post-it notes in Hong... A Hong Kong Cafe, known as a "yellow shop" because its owners expressed sympathy for protesters, has a wall decorated with blank post-it notes in Hong Kong Thursday, July 9, 2020. Stores that supported the protest movement by putting up protest artwork and sticky notes filled with words of encouragement from customers have since taken them down, out of fear that its contents could land them in trouble with the authorities. Instead, they have put up blank sticky notes as a way to show solidarity with the movement. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

July 17-23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

