  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/07/24 12:01
A Hong Kong Cafe, known as a "yellow shop" because its owners expressed sympathy for protesters, has a wall decorated with blank post-it notes in Hong...
A dead cow lies half submerged in flood water at an area affected by flash flood in Luwu Utara, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 16,...
Pro-democracy protesters, front left and rear left, are surrounded by riot police during a news conference to mark one-year anniversary of the Yuen Lo...
Visitors wearing face masks take pictures at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The museum reopened Wednesd...
Commuters wearing face masks jostle for a ride on a bus discarding social distancing guidelines in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. With a surg...
A woman, standing outside a glass panel right, wipes her tears after seeing her COVID-19 positive daughter in law hold her 13- day-old grandson at a C...
A man wearing a face mask against the spread of the new coronavirus walks past a public notice to wash hands in Tokyo Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Phot...
A Nepalese man jumps into the Bagmati river during monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has forecast heavy...
Apple fans cheer as the doors to a new flagship store are opened at Sanlitun in Beijing Friday, July 17, 2020. Anti-coronavirus lockdowns were lifted ...

A Hong Kong Cafe, known as a "yellow shop" because its owners expressed sympathy for protesters, has a wall decorated with blank post-it notes in Hong...

A dead cow lies half submerged in flood water at an area affected by flash flood in Luwu Utara, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 16,...

Pro-democracy protesters, front left and rear left, are surrounded by riot police during a news conference to mark one-year anniversary of the Yuen Lo...

Visitors wearing face masks take pictures at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The museum reopened Wednesd...

Commuters wearing face masks jostle for a ride on a bus discarding social distancing guidelines in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. With a surg...

A woman, standing outside a glass panel right, wipes her tears after seeing her COVID-19 positive daughter in law hold her 13- day-old grandson at a C...

A man wearing a face mask against the spread of the new coronavirus walks past a public notice to wash hands in Tokyo Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Phot...

A Nepalese man jumps into the Bagmati river during monsoon rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The weather department has forecast heavy...

Apple fans cheer as the doors to a new flagship store are opened at Sanlitun in Beijing Friday, July 17, 2020. Anti-coronavirus lockdowns were lifted ...

July 17-23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com