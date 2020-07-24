AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Cutouts of soccer fans sit in the bleachers of the Cerro Porteno stadium ahead of the next game which the public won't be able to attend, amid the new... Cutouts of soccer fans sit in the bleachers of the Cerro Porteno stadium ahead of the next game which the public won't be able to attend, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Asuncion, Paraguay, Friday, July 17, 2020. Paraguay's Soccer Association (APF) suspended the restart of the local championship to next week and ordered new COVID-19 tests for players after dozens on the various teams tested positive. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)