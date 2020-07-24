  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/07/24 12:04
Cutouts of soccer fans sit in the bleachers of the Cerro Porteno stadium ahead of the next game which the public won't be able to attend, amid the new...
A worker takes a man's temperature before allowing him to enter La Vega market amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Santiago, Chile, July Sunday, 19, 2020. C...
Healthcare workers lift a man who was lying on the ground outside the General Hospital into a wheelchair to be taken to the emergency room that treats...
Fernando Herrera plays a brass instrument through his mask that has a zipper, as he and his band, "Santa Lucia" who have lost their source of income d...
Anderson de Souza, the clown Batatinha, performs at the Estoril Circus in a drive-in format amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, greater Rio ...
A homeless child takes shelter from the rain in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubill...
Andrea Cortes demonstrates how she embraces her husband amid the new coronavirus pandemic, while standing in their kitchen in Buenos Aires, Argentina,...
Dogs stand on a mattress hauled on a cart by a recycler in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 23, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Fer...
A demonstrator dressed as Batman holds a cross with the name of the Brazilian state of Tocantins, during a demonstration in support of Brazil's Presid...
Children play as the adults collect donated food, cleaning supplies, and protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic in the Maria Joaquina...
Lightning strikes during a storm in Mexico City, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Cutouts of soccer fans sit in the bleachers of the Cerro Porteno stadium ahead of the next game which the public won't be able to attend, amid the new...

A worker takes a man's temperature before allowing him to enter La Vega market amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Santiago, Chile, July Sunday, 19, 2020. C...

Healthcare workers lift a man who was lying on the ground outside the General Hospital into a wheelchair to be taken to the emergency room that treats...

Fernando Herrera plays a brass instrument through his mask that has a zipper, as he and his band, "Santa Lucia" who have lost their source of income d...

Anderson de Souza, the clown Batatinha, performs at the Estoril Circus in a drive-in format amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Itaguai, greater Rio ...

A homeless child takes shelter from the rain in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubill...

Andrea Cortes demonstrates how she embraces her husband amid the new coronavirus pandemic, while standing in their kitchen in Buenos Aires, Argentina,...

Dogs stand on a mattress hauled on a cart by a recycler in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 23, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Fer...

A demonstrator dressed as Batman holds a cross with the name of the Brazilian state of Tocantins, during a demonstration in support of Brazil's Presid...

Children play as the adults collect donated food, cleaning supplies, and protective face masks amid the new coronavirus pandemic in the Maria Joaquina...

Lightning strikes during a storm in Mexico City, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

JULY 17-23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8