Taiwan extends ban on tour groups until Aug 31

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Tourism Bureau announced Friday (July 24) the ban on inbound and outbound tour groups would be extended for another month, until Aug. 31.

Despite Taiwan's low number of confirmed coronavirus cases, the pandemic situation continues to worsen across the globe with many countries experiencing a second epidemic wave. The bureau under the Ministry of Transportation said the extension on the ban, first imposed March 19, was necessary to prevent new virus infections from entering Taiwan.

The bureau pointed out the country's restrictions on international travel would be adjusted based on the pandemic's spread. It added that travelers who wanted refunds for their trips could use the template for Fixed Contracts for Overseas Tours when filing a request with travel agencies, reported CNA.

The Tourism Bureau also asked travel agencies to be lenient with customers about canceling their travel reservations. It said the government is also willing to resolve disagreements between customers and agencies concerning reimbursement, reported UDN.