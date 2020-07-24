Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot to hit record NT$3.1 billion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot is expected to hit NT$3.1 billion (US$105 million), a new all-time record, after no-one came forward to claim the latest winning numbers announced on Thursday evening (July 23).

The winning numbers for Thursday's Power Lottery were: 35, 17, 9, 1, 18, 31, with a special number of 02. The numbers are drawn twice a week on Monday and Thursday.

The Power Lottery, also known as Super Lotto, has now gone 47 draws without anyone claiming the prize, the longest stretch since 2007, according to Taiwan Lottery. The next draw will take place on Monday evening (July 27), when the jackpot is expected to swell to NT$3.1 billion, the highest payout in history.

According to Taiwan Lottery statistics, the highest single prize in the history of the Power Lottery was NT$3.004 billion, which was awarded on April 23, 2015, after 29 draws without a winner. The second-highest jackpot recorded for the Power Lottery was NT$2.87 billion, which was claimed after 40 draws.

If a winner of the latest draw does not come forward before Monday, the jackpot will soar to NT$3.1 billion. It is estimated that a jackpot in excess of NT$3 billion will probably not be seen for another five years, according to UDN.

To promote the use of Taiwan's stimulus vouchers, Taiwan Lottery is offering special ticket packs priced NT$200, NT$500, NT$700, and NT$3,000 that are compatible with the vouchers, which come in denominations of NT$200 and NT$500.

In order to win the Power Lottery jackpot, an individual must be able to match all six numbers in the first row of the ticket and the one number in the second section. If a person wins the jackpot on Thursday evening, it will be the largest lottery prize this year.