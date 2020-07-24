Juventus loses 2-1 at Udinese, fails to secure Serie A title

Juventus' Aaron Ramsey, left, and Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul fight for the ball during a Serie A Soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, in Udine, I... Juventus' Aaron Ramsey, left, and Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul fight for the ball during a Serie A Soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, in Udine, Italy, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Alessandro Bessanutti/LaPresse via AP)

Udinense's Ilija Nestorovski celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A Soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, in Udine, Ital... Udinense's Ilija Nestorovski celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A Soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, in Udine, Italy, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Andrea Bessanutti/LaPresse via AP)

Udinense's Ilija Nestorovski, left, celebrates with his teammate Stefano Okaka after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A Soccer match betwe... Udinense's Ilija Nestorovski, left, celebrates with his teammate Stefano Okaka after scoring his side's first goal during a Serie A Soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, in Udine, Italy, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Andrea Bessanutti/LaPresse via AP)

Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, right, scores his side's first goal during a Serie A Soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, in Udine, Italy, Thursday,... Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, right, scores his side's first goal during a Serie A Soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, in Udine, Italy, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Alessandro Bessanutti/LaPresse via AP)

Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, center, celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during a Serie A Soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, in Ud... Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, center, celebrates after he scored his side's first goal during a Serie A Soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, in Udine, Italy, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Alessandro Bessanutti/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Juventus missed a chance to clinch a record-extending ninth straight Italian league title as it lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Udinese on Thursday.

Ilija Nestorovski canceled out Matthijs de Ligt’s opener and Seko Fofana grabbed the winner in stoppage time to keep Juve’s celebrations on ice.

Juventus remained six points clear of second-place Atalanta and can secure the title with a win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

The points could prove crucial for Udinese as it went seven points clear of the relegation zone, with three rounds remaining.

