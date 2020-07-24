Broncos and first-round pick Jerry Jeudy agree to $15M deal

Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy has agreed to terms on a four-year, $15 million contract that includes an $8.6 million signing bonus.

The former Alabama receiver was the 15th pick in the NFL draft and the first Crimson Tide player ever selected by Broncos general manager John Elway during his decade in charge of Denver's football operations.

Jeudy joins fellow rookie K.J. Hamler and rising star Courtland Sutton on a refurbished offense in Denver that is led by second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Although he was selected three spots after the Las Vegas Raiders drafted his college teammate, Henry Ruggs III, Jeudy suggested this spring that he’s the cream of the crop among the deep class of wide receivers that featured six first-rounders.

“I feel I’m the best receiver because I got the ability to separate,” said Jeudy, whose crisp route running is considered the best by an incoming rookie in several seasons. "I’m a receiver. I know how to get open.”

