Emigrants send dollars home to Mexico -- and virus warnings

Clara Lara, whose son lives in Staten Island, New York, stands outside the home that her son built for himself and in the meantime serves as a communi... Clara Lara, whose son lives in Staten Island, New York, stands outside the home that her son built for himself and in the meantime serves as a community center while he's away, in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Thursday, June 25, 2020. "The people are suffering here and it will happen there, too," her son warned her regarding COVID-19. He sent her money with one request: buy cloth and make facemasks. In five weeks they made nearly 500 masks and distributed them to neighbors with clear instructions from Doña Clara: Drink hot soup and tea and, if you notice any symptom, isolate yourself at home. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A man plows using bulls in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Money sent home from expatriates working in the U.S. and other coun... A man plows using bulls in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Money sent home from expatriates working in the U.S. and other countries have been the life blood of places like this village of nearly 4,000 people in central Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Men plow a field using bulls in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2020.... Men plow a field using bulls in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2020. Residents have been preparing the soil for a new planting of corn, spraying the last mangos of the season, and picking some fruit to sell in the market, which opened at the end of June after a nearly three-month shutdown. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A customer leaves a bank where people receive international money wires in Acatlan de Osorio, Mexico, Saturday, June 27, 2020. In April and May, as th... A customer leaves a bank where people receive international money wires in Acatlan de Osorio, Mexico, Saturday, June 27, 2020. In April and May, as the COVID-19 situation grew dire in New York, far fewer people picked up remittances at the money-wiring offices in this town. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A food vendor wearing a face shield amid the COVID-19 pandemic uses a taxi to transport her materials in Acatlán de Osorio, a town in Mexico where the... A food vendor wearing a face shield amid the COVID-19 pandemic uses a taxi to transport her materials in Acatlán de Osorio, a town in Mexico where the lifeblood is remittances from locals who have emigrated, Thursday, June 25, 2020. The World Bank and U.N. estimate that remittances to Latin American countries will fall nearly 20% this year but Mexico appears to be holding on. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

An altar stands in the home of Wilfrido Martinez, set it up in honor of his son Mauricio who died of COVID-19 in New York, in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan,... An altar stands in the home of Wilfrido Martinez, set it up in honor of his son Mauricio who died of COVID-19 in New York, in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. On July 11, nearly three months after his death, Mauricio's ashes arrived from New York and were buried alongside his mother's remains. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Wilfrido Martinez holds a photo of his 39-year-old son Mauricio, who died from COVID-19 in New York, as he poses for a portrait at his home in San Jer... Wilfrido Martinez holds a photo of his 39-year-old son Mauricio, who died from COVID-19 in New York, as he poses for a portrait at his home in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Martinez said his son, who worked in a restaurant kitchen in New York, was diabetic and didn't protect himself against infection. Until his son died, he himself had believed the virus was a fraud perpetrated by politicians for reasons he did not understand. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Graves surround the church of San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, a town from which nearly a third of residents have emigrated to New York, Friday, June ... Graves surround the church of San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, a town from which nearly a third of residents have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2020. Most departed in the 1990s or the first decade of the 21st century, leaving behind farm work to cross illegally into the United States. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Ariel Juan Figueroa helps his mother Elisabeth Alvarado graze their goats in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Ariel's father Ax... Ariel Juan Figueroa helps his mother Elisabeth Alvarado graze their goats in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Ariel's father Axayacatl Figueroa emigrated to New York in 2005 and survived after suffering from COVID-19 this year. "I would have preferred to have him here," said Ariel, though he knows that won't happen anytime soon. "He won't be back until he retires or can't work," said Ariel. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Elisabeth Alvarado stands inside her home in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, her native town in Mexico, where she stayed behind after her husband Axayacatl F... Elisabeth Alvarado stands inside her home in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, her native town in Mexico, where she stayed behind after her husband Axayacatl Figueroa emigrated to New York in 2005, Friday, June 26, 2020. Their plan was for her to follow and then send for their son, who was 3 at the time, but border agents caught her trying to cross the border five times, and she gave up. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Axayacatl Figueroa, who recovered after suffering from COVID-19, walks by a neighborhood food stand in Brooklyn, New York, Monday, July 6, 2020. Figue... Axayacatl Figueroa, who recovered after suffering from COVID-19, walks by a neighborhood food stand in Brooklyn, New York, Monday, July 6, 2020. Figueroa, who emigrated to New York in 2005 from Mexico's San Jerónimo Xayacatlán, leaving behind his wife and son, recovered after three weeks, but lost his full-time job in the kitchen of a Vietnamese restaurant and returned part-time. Before coronavirus, he sent up to $400 home every month. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Magnolia Ortega, center, stands outside a Western Union with her husband Arturo Morales and their daughter Marlene after wiring money to her family in... Magnolia Ortega, center, stands outside a Western Union with her husband Arturo Morales and their daughter Marlene after wiring money to her family in Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Staten Island, New York. Ortega lost her job cleaning houses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the monthly amount she sends home. She's considering returning to her hometown of San Jeronimo Xayacatlan but says there's no work there either and that would mean one less family member sending back one less monthly check. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — In the weeks he spent flat on his back in his Brooklyn bunk, wracked with pain and struggling to breathe, Axayacatl Figueroa could think of nothing but the small town and the family he had left behind in Mexico.

Each month, he had sent $300 or $400 to his wife and son in San Jerónimo Xayacatlán. The money was hard earned: For more than a decade, he cleaned pork, cut meat and boned chickens in the basement kitchen of a Vietnamese restaurant.

But now, Figueroa had COVID-19. There was no work, and there was no money to send home.

“I felt desperate. I couldn’t do anything,” he said.

___

This story was produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

___

For as long as Mexicans have gone north to find work, money has gone in the opposite direction. These remittances from expatriates working in the United States and other countries have been the life blood of places like San Jerónimo, a village of nearly 4,000 people in central Mexico.

But these days, fear accompanies the money that crosses the border. And it travels both ways.

Those who went to live in New York and other American cities are worried about how to keep supporting their families. They also send home warnings about the terrors of the virus.

Those who live in San Jerónimo and other towns and cities in Mexico fear for their relatives in the north, watching from afar as they lose their jobs, fall sick alone or without the documents that would allow them to move around freely -- and, too often, die in a foreign land.

___

Nearly a third of San Jerónimo’s people have emigrated to New York. Most departed in 1990s or the first decade of the 21st century, leaving behind farm work to cross illegally into the United States.

The wages they’ve earned in New York’s kitchens and bodegas have paid for so much:

For medicine and schooling for the people who stayed behind. For the town church’s adornments of brick and turquoise filigree, and for a three-story bell tower visible across San Jerónimo. For two-story cement homes that line the streets.

Mayor Ibaan Olguín Arellano estimates that the town’s people generally received some $500,000 a month in remittances. But then, in April and May, as the situation grew dire in New York, far fewer people picked up remittances at money-wiring offices in the neighboring town Acatlán de Osorio.

The World Bank and United Nations estimate that remittances to Latin American countries will fall nearly 20% this year, but Mexico appears to be holding on. Mexican migrants sent home a record $4 billion in March. After a dip in April, numbers were strong again in May.

Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, says much of that money came from workers who received unemployment benefits in the U.S.

Emigrants from San Jerónimo typically work off the books and are paid in cash, so they did not get benefits or stimulus payments, Wood said.

As the remittance money dried up in San Jerónimo, home-building came to a halt and people started eating only what they could slaughter from their herds or harvest from their fields.

Family in New York told them to prepare for the coronavirus: “The people are suffering here and it will happen there, too,” Clara Lara’s son warned her from Staten Island. He sent her money with one request -- buy cloth and make facemasks.

Lara followed her son’s instructions. One neighbor cut the fabric. Another folded it, and two others sewed masks.

In five weeks, they made nearly 500 masks and distributed them to neighbors with clear instructions from Doña Clara: Drink hot soup and tea and, if you notice any symptoms, isolate yourself at home.

So even before Mexico began debating quarantines, emigrants from this town imposed one on their families from 2,500 miles away. San Jerónimo stopped moving. To date, no villagers have been infected; the mayor says six townspeople living in the U.S. have died.

On April 17, the church bells tolled for the first victim from the town, a young man living in New York. Four days later, another died.

“I didn’t believe it until I lived it in the flesh,” said Wilfrido Martínez, 69, who lost his 39-year-old son.

Mauricio worked in a restaurant kitchen in New York. He was diabetic and didn’t protect himself against infection, Martínez said.

On July 11, nearly three months after his death, his son’s ashes arrived from New York, destined for the town’s cemetery to be buried alongside his mother.

___

Partly due to their often-cramped living conditions, New York’s Latinos have relatively high rates of death from COVID-19. At least 760 Mexicans have died there, more than in any other state and nearly half of all Mexican deaths due to the virus in the United State.

Axayacatl Figueroa lost 15 pounds when he was sick. He drank only the tea that his roommates, also from San Jerónimo, left on the other side of his closed door.

Figueroa, 42, left his wife and son behind in San Jerónimo in 2005. Their plan was for her to follow and then send for their son, who was 3 at the time. But border agents caught her trying to cross the border five times, and she gave up.

Every month, Figueroa sent money to Mexico. He dreamed of finishing his home, built slowly over the years and still incomplete, and educating his son.

Figueroa recovered after three weeks. His finances have not. He was able to return to the Vietnamese restaurant part-time, but he is just making ends meet and hasn’t sent money home since March.

His wife tells him not to worry, to look after himself. But Figueroa feels powerless.

“You leave to improve yourself, to help your family, to support them, and I feel like I’m not doing that,’’ he says. “I’m failing.’’

___

María Verza reported from San Jerónimo Xayacatlán, México.