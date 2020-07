Business events scheduled for the coming week.

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, July 27

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for June, 8:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, July 28

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for May, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for July, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

WEDNESDAY, July 29

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for June, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; press conference at 2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, July 30

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases second-quarter gross domestic product data, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, July 31

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for June, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases employment cost index for the second quarter, 8:30 a.m.