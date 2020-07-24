Orioles carry only 5 OFs into opener; Means starts on IL

Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) celebrates scoring with Anthony Santander (25) on a single by Hanser Alberto during the first inning of an exhibit... Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays (21) celebrates scoring with Anthony Santander (25) on a single by Hanser Alberto during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Orioles' opening day roster includes eight players poised to make their Baltimore debut and only five outfielders, including Dwight Smith Jr., who was reinstated from the injured list after arriving late to camp due to a positive test for COVID-19.

Baltimore placed left-hander John Means on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue. Means was originally scheduled to start the opener Friday night in Boston but has been replaced by Tommy Milone, who pitched for Seattle last season.

Relievers Hunter Harvey (right forearm strain) and Dillon Tate (elbow contusion) were also placed on the 10-day injured list.

Outfielder Trey Mancini and shortstop Richie Martin (broken finger) are on the 60-day injured list. Mancini is recovering from colon cancer surgery and is expected to miss the entire season.

The five outfielders are Smith, DJ Stewart, Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander, who also got a late start in camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

Along with Milone, shortstop José Iglesias, infielders Andrew Velazquez and Pat Valaika, and pitchers Wade LeBlanc, Cole Sulser, Travis Lakins and Kohl Stewart will be wearing an Orioles uniform for the first time.

The roster, which contains 16 pitchers, must be reduced to 28 players on Aug. 6 and to 26 players on Aug. 20.

