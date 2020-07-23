  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/07/23 22:06

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:08 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Milone 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.