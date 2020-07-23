American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
No games scheduled
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:08 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Milone 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Texas (Lynn 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.