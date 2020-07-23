Virus means Mexican emigrants send fewer dollars to hometown

Jorge Vazquez fumigates mango crops in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Vázquez was working in a New York restaurant on Sept.... Jorge Vazquez fumigates mango crops in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Vázquez was working in a New York restaurant on Sept. 11, 2001, and after the attack on the Twin Towers business dropped off and he was fired. He remembers the fear of another attack, so similar to the fear of contagion. "History's repeating itself in some way,'' he says. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Photographs of Jorge Vazquez, left, and his brother Orlando Vazquez flank an image of the Statue of Liberty in New York, inside the home of their moth... Photographs of Jorge Vazquez, left, and his brother Orlando Vazquez flank an image of the Statue of Liberty in New York, inside the home of their mother Catalina Vazquez in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Catalina's family has used the money sent back from her adult children, who have all worked on and off in New York and California, to add rooms to the house, build a kitchen where modern appliances coexist with a cooking fire and corn-grinding stone, buy her medicine and pay for one of her granddaughter's to study psychology. Jorge returned home from New York, while Orlando remains in California. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Nataly Ortega, whose mother Magnolia Ortega works cleaning homes in Staten Island, New York, holds her niece Azul in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, ... Nataly Ortega, whose mother Magnolia Ortega works cleaning homes in Staten Island, New York, holds her niece Azul in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Nataly's uncle recently had a telephone installed so they can stay in touch with Nataly's mother, whose cancer is in remission, but remains vulnerable to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Magnolia Ortega cries during an interview at home in Staten Island, New York, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, as she explains her bout with cancer and the f... Magnolia Ortega cries during an interview at home in Staten Island, New York, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, as she explains her bout with cancer and the fear of never seeing her daughters again. Ortega, whose cancer is in remission, says she's considering returning to her hometown of San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico but says there's no work there and that would mean one less family member sending back one less monthly check. “If I go back,” she said, “we won’t have anything.’’ (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Magnolia Ortega, behind, far right, stands inside a Western Union store with her husband Arturo Morales and their daughter Marlene, to wire money to h... Magnolia Ortega, behind, far right, stands inside a Western Union store with her husband Arturo Morales and their daughter Marlene, to wire money to her family in Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Staten Island, New York. Ortega lost her job cleaning homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the monthly amount she can wire home from $800 to $300 a month. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Catalina Vazquez shells corn in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from which nearly a third of residents have emigrated to New York, Thursday,... Catalina Vazquez shells corn in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from which nearly a third of residents have emigrated to New York, Thursday, June 25, 2020. The 83-year-old grandmother raised her five children as a single mother after the father of her children abandoned them. Three of her children live in the U.S. while two are home. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Catalina Vazquez poses for a portrait as she sits on her bed in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to ... Catalina Vazquez poses for a portrait as she sits on her bed in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Vazquez's daughter Magnolia Ortega works cleaning homes in New York, and her son Jorge Vazquez returned from New York in the early 2000s after emigrating twice. Here, she and Jorge care for Magnolia's three daughters, with the help of money she sends home. In total, three of Catalina's children are in the U.S. and two are in Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Jorge Vazquez wears a face mask amid the spread of COVID-19 outside his home in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third ha... Jorge Vazquez wears a face mask amid the spread of COVID-19 outside his home in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Trained as a nurse, the 42-year-old has returned home for good from New York where he emigrated twice. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A woman sits next to a tortilla shop in Acatlán de Osorio, a town in Mexico where the life blood is remittances from locals who have emigrated, Thursd... A woman sits next to a tortilla shop in Acatlán de Osorio, a town in Mexico where the life blood is remittances from locals who have emigrated, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Those who went from Mexico to live in the U.S. are worried about how to keep supporting their families amid lay-offs due to lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Felipe Martinez, who used to be a construction worker in the U.S., gives a neighbor a ride on his tractor as he drives to his farmland where he grows ... Felipe Martinez, who used to be a construction worker in the U.S., gives a neighbor a ride on his tractor as he drives to his farmland where he grows corn in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Martinez said he bought his land and tractor with the money he made working in Staten Island, New York. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A nun wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic walks at the main square in Acatlán de Osorio, a town in Mexico where the life blood is remittances fr... A nun wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic walks at the main square in Acatlán de Osorio, a town in Mexico where the life blood is remittances from locals who have emigrated, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Mexican migrants sent home a record $4 billion in March. After a dip in April, numbers were strong again in May. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A vendor carries cilantro at the market in Acatlan de Osorio, Mexico, to resell in his smaller community, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mexico has long dep... A vendor carries cilantro at the market in Acatlan de Osorio, Mexico, to resell in his smaller community, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mexico has long depended on money coming from Mexicans living abroad; remittances bring in more money from overseas than the oil industry and tourism. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

An altar stands in the home of Wilfrido Martinez, set it up in honor of his son Mauricio who died of COVID-19 in New York, in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan,... An altar stands in the home of Wilfrido Martinez, set it up in honor of his son Mauricio who died of COVID-19 in New York, in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. On July 11, nearly three months after his death, Mauricio's ashes arrived from New York and were buried alongside his mother's remains. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Wilfrido Martinez holds a photo of his 39-year-old son Mauricio, who died from COVID-19 in New York, as he poses for a portrait at his home in San Jer... Wilfrido Martinez holds a photo of his 39-year-old son Mauricio, who died from COVID-19 in New York, as he poses for a portrait at his home in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Martinez said his son, who worked in a restaurant kitchen in New York, was diabetic and didn't protect himself against infection. Until his son died, he himself had believed the virus was a fraud perpetrated by politicians for reasons he did not understand. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A woman attends Mass at church in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Thursday, June 25, 2... A woman attends Mass at church in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Thursday, June 25, 2020. From the speakers on the church's bell towers, prayers ring out daily, pleading for the end of the pandemic, and praying for its victims. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A customer leaves a bank where people receive international money wires in Acatlan de Osorio, Mexico, Saturday, June 27, 2020. In April and May, as th... A customer leaves a bank where people receive international money wires in Acatlan de Osorio, Mexico, Saturday, June 27, 2020. In April and May, as the COVID-19 situation grew dire in New York, far fewer people picked up remittances at the money-wiring offices in this town. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A food vendor wearing a face shield amid the COVID-19 pandemic uses a taxi to transport her materials in Acatlán de Osorio, a town in Mexico where the... A food vendor wearing a face shield amid the COVID-19 pandemic uses a taxi to transport her materials in Acatlán de Osorio, a town in Mexico where the lifeblood is remittances from locals who have emigrated, Thursday, June 25, 2020. The World Bank and U.N. estimate that remittances to Latin American countries will fall nearly 20% this year but Mexico appears to be holding on. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A couple walks hand in hand through San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2... A couple walks hand in hand through San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2020. After a generation of emigration, the quality of life has improved here and there's less urgency for a decision "that means going far from everything, starting a new life, watching your children grow from far away," said town historian Tamara Cardoso. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Men plow a field using bulls in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2020.... Men plow a field using bulls in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2020. Residents have been preparing the soil for a new planting of corn, spraying the last mangos of the season, and picking some fruit to sell in the market, which opened at the end of June after a nearly three-month shutdown. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Clara Lara, whose son lives in Staten Island, New York, stands outside the home that her son built for himself and in the meantime serves as a communi... Clara Lara, whose son lives in Staten Island, New York, stands outside the home that her son built for himself and in the meantime serves as a community center while he's away, in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Thursday, June 25, 2020. "The people are suffering here and it will happen there, too," her son warned her regarding COVID-19. He sent her money with one request: buy cloth and make facemasks. In five weeks they made nearly 500 masks and distributed them to neighbors with clear instructions from Doña Clara: Drink hot soup and tea and, if you notice any symptom, isolate yourself at home. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A sculpture of Jesus stands as a headstone at the cemetery in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to Ne... A sculpture of Jesus stands as a headstone at the cemetery in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Thursday, June 25, 2020. On April 17, the church bells tolled for the first COVID-19 victim from the town, a young man living in New York. Four days later, another died. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Small roads enter San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, a town from which nearly a third of residents have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2020. Sa... Small roads enter San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, a town from which nearly a third of residents have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2020. San Jerónimo Xayacatlan is a Mixtec village that sits among low, dry hills that turn green in the rainy season. There is no cell service and running water was not prevalent until just a few years ago. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A girl plays at the park in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Thursday, June 25, 2020. M... A girl plays at the park in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, a town in Mexico from where nearly a third have emigrated to New York, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Mexicans fear for their relatives in the north, watching from afar as they lose their jobs, fall sick from the new coronavirus alone or without the documents that would allow them to move around freely -- and, too often, die in a foreign land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A man plows using bulls in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Money sent home from expatriates working in the U.S. and other coun... A man plows using bulls in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Money sent home from expatriates working in the U.S. and other countries have been the life blood of places like this village of nearly 4,000 people in central Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Graves surround the church of San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, a town from which nearly a third of residents have emigrated to New York, Friday, June ... Graves surround the church of San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, a town from which nearly a third of residents have emigrated to New York, Friday, June 26, 2020. Most departed in the 1990s or the first decade of the 21st century, leaving behind farm work to cross illegally into the United States. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Ariel Juan Figueroa helps his mother Elisabeth Alvarado graze their goats in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Ariel's father Ax... Ariel Juan Figueroa helps his mother Elisabeth Alvarado graze their goats in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, Mexico, Friday, June 26, 2020. Ariel's father Axayacatl Figueroa emigrated to New York in 2005 and survived after suffering from COVID-19 this year. "I would have preferred to have him here," said Ariel, though he knows that won't happen anytime soon. "He won't be back until he retires or can't work," said Ariel. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Elisabeth Alvarado stands inside her home in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, her native town in Mexico, where she stayed behind after her husband Axayacatl F... Elisabeth Alvarado stands inside her home in San Jeronimo Xayacatlan, her native town in Mexico, where she stayed behind after her husband Axayacatl Figueroa emigrated to New York in 2005, Friday, June 26, 2020. Their plan was for her to follow and then send for their son, who was 3 at the time, but border agents caught her trying to cross the border five times, and she gave up. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Axayacatl Figueroa, who recovered after suffering from COVID-19, walks by a neighborhood food stand in Brooklyn, New York, Monday, July 6, 2020. Figue... Axayacatl Figueroa, who recovered after suffering from COVID-19, walks by a neighborhood food stand in Brooklyn, New York, Monday, July 6, 2020. Figueroa, who emigrated to New York in 2005 from Mexico's San Jerónimo Xayacatlán, leaving behind his wife and son, recovered after three weeks, but lost his full-time job in the kitchen of a Vietnamese restaurant and returned part-time. Before coronavirus, he sent up to $400 home every month. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Magnolia Ortega, center, stands outside a Western Union with her husband Arturo Morales and their daughter Marlene after wiring money to her family in... Magnolia Ortega, center, stands outside a Western Union with her husband Arturo Morales and their daughter Marlene after wiring money to her family in Mexico, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Staten Island, New York. Ortega lost her job cleaning houses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the monthly amount she sends home. She's considering returning to her hometown of San Jeronimo Xayacatlan but says there's no work there either and that would mean one less family member sending back one less monthly check. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — In the weeks he spent flat on his back in his Brooklyn bunk, wracked with pain and struggling to breathe, Axayacatl Figueroa could think of nothing but the small town and the family he had left behind in Mexico.

Each month, he had sent $300 or $400 to his wife and son in San Jerónimo Xayacatlán. The money was hard earned: For more than a decade, he cleaned pork, cut meat and boned chickens in the basement kitchen of a Vietnamese restaurant.

But now, Figueroa had COVID-19. There was no work, and there was no money to send home.

“I felt desperate. I couldn’t do anything,” he said.

___

This story was produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

___

For as long as Mexicans have gone north to find work, money has gone in the opposite direction. These remittances from expatriates working in the United States and other countries have been the life blood of places like San Jerónimo, a village of nearly 4,000 people in central Mexico.

But these days, fear accompanies the money that crosses the border. And it travels both ways.

Those who went to live in New York and other American cities are worried about how to keep supporting their families. They also send home warnings about the terrors of a virus that many in Mexico still don’t believe is dangerous.

Those who live in San Jerónimo and other towns and cities in Mexico fear for their relatives in the north, watching from afar as they lose their jobs, fall sick alone or without the documents that would allow them to move around freely -- and, too often, die in a foreign land.

The impact of COVID-19 has many questioning whether the years of struggle, absence and badly paid work were worth it.

Figueroa still believes it is. His son, a nursing student he left behind 15 years ago, is not so sure.

“I would have preferred to have him here,” said Ariel Juan Figueroa, through he knows that won’t happen anytime soon. His father is as persistent as he is.

“He won’t be back until he retires or can’t work,” said the son.

___

San Jerónimo is a Mixtec village that sits among low, dry hills that turn green in the rainy season. There is no cell service in a place where running water was not common until just a few years ago.

Nearly a third of its people have emigrated to New York. Most departed in 1990s or the first decade of the 21st century, leaving farm work behind to cross illegally into the United States.

The wages they’ve earned in New York’s kitchens and bodegas have paid for so much:

For medicine and schooling for the people who stayed behind. For the town church’s adornments of brick and turquoise filigree, and a three-story bell tower visible across San Jerónimo. For two-story cement homes that line the streets, dominating the few remaining adobe structures owned by families that didn’t send migrants to the U.S. -- or whose migrants disappeared on the way north.

Mayor Ibaan Olguín Arellano estimates that the town’s people received some $500,000 a month in remittances before the new coronavirus struck New York and other places where migrants are working.

Then, in April and May, as the situation grew dire in New York, far fewer people picked up remittances at money-wiring offices in the neighboring town Acatlán de Osorio.

“It had never fallen off like that,’’ Olguín Arellano said.

The World Bank and United Nations estimate that remittances to Latin American countries will fall nearly 20% this year, but Mexico appears to be holding on. Mexican migrants sent home a record $4 billion in March. After a dip in April, numbers were strong again in May.

Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center, says much of that money came from emigrants who received unemployment benefits in the U.S.

Emigrants from San Jerónimo typically work off the books and are paid in cash, so they receive no benefits and did not receive stimulus payments, Wood said.

He predicted that Mexico will feel the pain in coming months, when unemployment benefits run out. The country has long depended on that money; remittances bring in more money from overseas than oil exports or tourism.

As remittance money dried up in San Jerónimo, home-building came to a halt and people started eating only what they could slaughter from their herds or harvest from their fields.

Family in New York told them to prepare for the coronavirus to reach their remote corner of Mexico.

“The people are suffering here and it will happen there, too,” Clara Lara’s son warned her from Staten Island. He sent her money with one request -- buy cloth and make face masks.

In March, almost no one in Mexico was talking about wearing masks. The president himself was still mixing, unprotected, with crowds of supporters. But Lara followed her son’s instructions and bought the cloth. One neighbor cut the fabric. Another folded it, and two others sewed masks in the house that the son had built which serves as a community center until the day he comes homes and takes up residence.

In five weeks they made nearly 500 masks and distributed them to neighbors with clear instructions from Doña Clara: Drink hot soup and tea and, if you notice any symptoms, isolate yourself at home.

So even before Mexico began debating quarantines, emigrants from this town imposed one on their families from 2,500 miles away. San Jerónimo stopped moving. To date, not a single villager has been infected; the mayor says six townspeople living in the U.S. have died.

On April 17, the church bells tolled for the first victim from the town, a young man living in New York. Four days later, another died.

“I didn’t believe it until I lived it in the flesh,” said Wilfrido Martínez, 69, who lost his 39-year-old son.

Mauricio worked in a restaurant kitchen in New York. He was diabetic and didn’t protect himself against infection, Martínez said. Until his son died, he had believed the virus was a fraud perpetrated by politicians for reasons he did not understand.

On July 11, nearly three months after his death, his son’s ashes were sent from New York, destined for the town’s cemetery alongside his mother.

From the speakers on the bell towers, prayers ring out daily, pleading for the end of the pandemic and praying for its victims.

“They go with the dream of achieving something but now, with the epidemic, many people have died,’’ Martínez said. “Their dreams die there.”

___

Sitting in the small, windowless kitchen of his apartment -- the only decoration on the wall, a framed painting of skyscrapers and the Statue of Liberty -- Axayacatl Figueroa calmly told the story of his illness.

He lost 15 pounds. He drank only the tea that his roommates, also from San Jerónimo, left on the other side of his closed door.

“When I stopped coughing they would ask me, ‘What happened? We can’t hear you anymore,’” he recalled.

Partly due to their often-cramped living conditions, New York’s Latinos have relatively high rates of death from COVID-19. At least 760 Mexicans have died there, more than in any other state and nearly half of all Mexican deaths due to the virus in the United State. No one knows how many have fallen ill.

Figueroa, 42, left his wife and son behind in San Jerónimo in 2005. Their plan was for her to follow and then send for their son, who was 3 at the time. But border agents caught her trying to cross the border five times, and she gave up.

Every month, Figueroa sent money to Mexico. He dreamed of finishing his home, built slowly over the years and still incomplete, and educating his son.

Once, when he was particularly ill, he called his wife and said something that he’d never brought up before. If he could, he said, he would return home. She froze.

“A lot went through my mind,’’ says Elisabeth Alvarado. Nearly a decade ago, she had asked him to come home, but he had said no -- he needed to make money for the family. How sick must he be, that he was reconsidering now?

Figueroa recovered after three weeks. His finances have not. Like many migrants, he lost his full-time job; according to the Migration Policy Institute, unemployment among the Latino foreign-born population in the U.S. has nearly quadrupled during the pandemic. Worst affected are those who, like Figueroa, are not here legally.

In Latino neighborhoods across New York, people wait in long lines for food aid being distributed by churches and charities.

Figueroa was able to return to the Vietnamese restaurant part-time. He arrives to work by bike, pedaling past vendors selling face masks and gloves for a dollar. But he is just making ends meet and hasn’t sent money home since March.

His wife tells him not to worry, to look after himself. The family will tighten their belts, use some savings, eat more basic food; they won’t sell a goat or turkey until it is absolutely necessary.

But Figueroa feels powerless.

“You leave to improve yourself, to help your family, to support them, and I feel like I’m not doing that,’’ he says. “I’m failing.’’

___

Emigration from San Jerónimo has slowed greatly since 2015. Town historian Tamara Cardoso says that after a generation of emigration, the quality of life has improved in San Jerónimo and there’s less urgency for a decision “that means going far from everything, starting a new life, watching your children grow from far away.”

Many of the new concrete houses in San Jerónimo are finished, but empty. The emigrants who built them haven’t yet come back to live in them.

A few of the emigrants have come back over the years, however. On Sept. 11, 2001, Jorge Vázquez was working in a New York restaurant. After the attack on the Twin Towers, business dropped off and he was fired.

He remembers the fear of another attack, so similar to the fear of contagion.

“History’s repeating itself in some way,’’ he says.

Three months later, he returned to San Jerónimo. Though he tried to go north in 2003, he ended up staying in Mexico to care for his mother and for the three daughters of his sister, Magnolia Ortega, who remained in the United States.

Vázquez, 42, works in the fields. But he was trained as a nurse, and occasionally puts his old skills to work treating a scorpion bite or injecting a goat.

In recent days, he’s been preparing the soil for a new planting of corn, spraying the last mangoes of the season and picking some fruit to sell in the market, which opened at the end of June after a nearly three-month shutdown.

The closure left Vazquez without income just as his sister lost her job cleaning houses in New York, and reduced the amount she sent home from $800 to $300 a month.

The money has come year after year, aside from when Ortega was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. The family used the money to add rooms to the house; to build a kitchen where modern appliances coexist with a cooking fire and corn-grinding stone; to buy medicine for their aging mother and pay for one of the young women, Ivette Guzmán, to study psychology. There wasn’t enough money to pay tuition for her sister, too.

“Things have been achieved here through their efforts,’’ said Guzmán, 25, as she stripped corn with her grandmother, her sister and her 2-year-old daughter amid goats and cacti. “But we’re worried.”

Vázquez had a telephone installed in the house so the family can stay in touch with Ortega. They know that though her cancer is in remission, she remains vulnerable to coronavirus. They know from watching television that even healthy people fall ill with coronavirus. They are terrified.

Ortega is considering returning to San Jerónimo with her second husband and their daughter, who was born in the United States. But there is no work there either, she said, and if she was to return there would be one less emigrant, sending back one less monthly check.

“If I go back,” she said, “we won’t have anything.’’

___

María Verza reported from San Jerónimo Xayacatlán, México.