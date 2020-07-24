Emirates Airline to expand Dubai-Taipei service from Aug. 6

Emirates Airline said Thursday (July 23) that it will offer an additional weekly round-trip flight between Dubai and Taipei starting Aug. 6, increasing its service on the route to four flights per week.



The Dubai-based carrier originally offered daily flights between Dubai and Taipei, but suspended the route on March 16 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



It subsequently resumed the service on June 17, but provided only three round-trip flights per week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.



On Thursday, the airline announced that from Aug. 6 it will offer an additional round-trip flight on Thursdays.



All flights on the route currently use a wide-body Boeing 777-300ER.



The expanding flight schedule follows the United Arab Emirates' lifting of a ban on outbound commercial travel on June 23 and its reopening to international visitors on July 7.



The state-owned Emirates Airline has since announced plans to resume service on a number of its routes to Europe, Asia and Africa, and increase its network to 62 destinations by the end of August.